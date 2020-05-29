Wayne Rooney 'drinks Like A Madman', Steven Gerrard Dances Topless In Bars: Hugo Rodallega

Former Colombian striker Hugo Rodallega recently talked about the personal life of England's stars Wayne Rooney and Steven Gerrard. 34-year-old Hugo Rodallega claimed that he has seen Wayne Rooney drinking like a madman and Steven Gerrard dancing on a bar topless in night clubs. Hugo Rodallega spent nearly 6 and a half years in England while playing for clubs like Wigan and Fulham. Hugo Rodallega talked about footballers' lives outside the pitch in a recent Instagram live session with his fellow Colombian teammate Jogan Arango.

Former Wigan star talks about footballers' lives outside the pitch

Hugo Rodallega, while talking about Wayne Rooney and Steven Gerrard, said: "If people knew how many times I bumped into Wayne Rooney in Manchester 'drinking like a madman' or the number of times I saw Steven Gerrard on a bar dancing shirtless. "They are human beings, there is nothing wrong with it. I can count with one hand the number of footballers who don't drink. All of them, all of us, go out and drink. I have always said it. I enjoy drinking and dancing. I love salsa dancing. There is nothing wrong with it. I know we are footballers, but we are human beings too."

Hugo Rodallega's revelation of Wayne Rooney's love for alcohol won't be a shocker for anyone. The 34-year-old Manchester United's legend has landed himself in a lot of trouble because of his wild drinking routine. Wayne Rooney's former Manchester United teammate, Gary Neville disclosed that Wazza once managed to get drunk despite the security guards keeping watch on him.

As reported by The Sun, Wayne Rooney is going to build a £150,000 walk-in wine room in his new £20 million villa at Cheshire. Liverpool's ace Steven Gerrard is also known to be a beer lover. The 39-year-old midfielder once got caught in a bar fight back in 2008.

