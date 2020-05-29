Gareth Bale Hits Out At Real Madrid Fans, Claims Whistling Affects His Performance

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale has been a subject of intense criticism by the club fans since the past couple of years. Despite playing an instrumental role in Los Blancos’ success of late, the Welshman has often been jeered by the Bernabeu crowd. Bale has now opened up on the criticism, asserting that it has affected his confidence on the field.

Real Madrid players often under pressure: Gareth Bale

While speaking to golf podcast The Erik Anders Lang Show, Gareth Bale asserted that Real Madrid players are always under immense pressure on the field. If they don’t play well, fans await an opportunity to scrutinise their performance, said the Wales international. He further elaborated on the issue saying that he has been a victim of whistling by 80,000 fans at Bernabeu after he failed to perform in a few games.

Fans should support players during rough patch: Gareth Bale

Bale claimed that the whistles do no good to a player. Rather, it brings down their confidence and he is yet to understand the concept behind whistling that targets certain players. He claimed that he will rather expect the fans to support him or any other player if they face a rough patch in their form, which was not been the case at Real Madrid.

Bale asserted that the whistles worsen the situation for him. He stated that criticism during a rough patch further worsens a player’s confidence as well as his form. The former Spurs star added that at Real Madrid, fans analyse his performance based on the number of goals he has scored and the assists he has provided. However, he feels that goals and assists are not the only parameters to evaluate a player’s performance.

Gareth Bale speaks on criticism for playing golf

Bale is fondly called as the ‘The Golfer’ for his love for the sport and the amount of time he spends playing it. The 30-year-old claimed that he was yet to understand the flak he receives for enjoying his hobby. He claimed that the doctors are fine with him playing golf (keeping in view his injury struggles over the past two seasons) and stated that it was the media that had created this perception that golf wasn’t good for his fitness.

LaLiga return date announced

The league has announced June 8 as the official LaLiga return date. Defending LaLiga champions Barcelona lead the points table with 58 points to their credit. On the other hand, Real Madrid are placed second on the LaLiga table, bagging 56 points so far.

