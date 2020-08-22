Man United's Harry Maguire Said To Be Facing Worst-case-scenario Prison Term Of Two Years

Man United defender Harry Maguire made headlines on Friday when it was reported that he was arrested following an altercation with three other British men while on holiday on the Greek island of Mykonos. It was later reported that Harry Maguire is facing a worst-case-scenario prison term of two years if prosecutors reviewing his arrest pursue a charge of aggravated assault. Following Man United's exit from the Europa League in the semi-final against Sevilla last weekend, Maguire jetted to Greece for a family holiday before the start of the 2020-21 season.

Harry Maguire Greece holiday goes awry: Man United captain arrested

Man United were dumped out of the Europa League semi-final against Sevilla and club captain Harry Maguire decided to take some time off before the new Premier League season gets underway next month. The Red Devils were given a two-week break before returning for pre-season training. However, according to reports from Greek news outlet Proto Thema, Harry Maguire was detained by the local police following an altercation with three drunken British tourists at a bar in Mykonos.

Harry Maguire was said to be facing a worst-case-scenario prison term of two years if prosecutors reviewing his arrest on the island of Mykonos pursue a charge on Saturday of aggravated assault #muzone [@TeleFootball] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) August 21, 2020

Harry Maguire bar fight in Mykonos

Maguire was reported to be with his brother and a friend at the time the brawl took place. The local police had to intervene and separate the two groups after onlookers informed authorities about the fight between the English tourists. At one point, it was reported that one of the men swung at an officer and another fight ensued. Maguire and two members from the other group have reportedly been held in custody. A Greek police official claimed that the 27-year-old England centre-back was verbally abusive towards a few officers and he subsequently resisted arrest, following which he was brought to the Mykonos police station along with two others.

Harry Maguire jail time: Man United defender to spend two years in prison?

Reports from Telefootball claim that Harry Maguire is in line to be facing a worst-case-scenario prison term of two years if the prosecutors reviewing his arrest on the island of Mykonos pursue a charge of aggravated assault on Saturday. Sources close to the brawl revealed that the policemen who intervened in the fight were secret police officers, in plain clothes, so it's possible that Maguire and his friends weren't aware they were police officers in the first place. Man United also released a statement about the Maguire arrest which read: "The club is aware of an alleged incident involving Harry Maguire in Mykonos last night. Contact has been made with Harry, and he is fully cooperating with the Greek authorities. At this time we will be making no further comment."

Image credits - AP