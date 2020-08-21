Jose Mourinho Labels PSG Project A 'failure' For Failing To Win Champions League Already

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has claimed that it's a "big failure" that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) haven't already won the Champions League. The 57-year-old believes PSG should have won the European Cup earlier given the amount of money that has been pumped into the squad since their Qatari owners arrived in 2011. The Ligue 1 giants have spent a whopping €783m (£703 million) on their current squad which will face Bayern Munich in the Champions League final on August 24 at the Estadio da Luz.

ALSO READ: Arsenal's Willian Says He & Mikel Arteta Plan To Win The Champions League In Next 3 Years

Jose Mourinho on PSG making it to the UCL final

While speaking to DAZN, Jose Mourinho acknowledged that Thomas Tuchel's current crop of stars have been brilliant, but he felt that it's taken too long for PSG to make it to their first-ever Champions League final. The Spurs head coach admitted that it was a 'failure' for PSG as they didn’t win the UCL two seasons ago because the investments they made over the past five or six years was 'incredible'. The two-time UCL winning manager then named the star players at PSG and hinted that he expects them to flourish at the grand stage. "You look at Neymar, Mbappe, Thiago Silva and these guys are players from another world", he said.

ALSO READ: Man United Captain Harry Maguire Arrested After Alleged Bar Fight In Mykonos: Report

PSG failed to get past quarter-finals prior to this season, with their best showing in the competition coming way back in 1994-95 when they reached the semis. The Parisians were knocked out in the UCL Round of 16 in both of their previous campaigns, allowing sizeable leads to slip against Barcelona and Manchester United respectively. However, they have looked a far more cohesive unit this time around.

ALSO READ: Neymar Taunts Girlfriend Natalia Barulich’s Ex By Singing His Song About Their Break-up

Champions League final 2020: PSG vs Bayern Munich preview

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich dismantled Barcelona 8-2 in the UCL quarter-finals and breezed past Lyon in their one-legged Champions League semi-final with Serge Gnabry netting twice while Robert Lewandowski also got on the scoresheet late in the game. PSG overcame a stern test against Atalanta in the quarter-finals before cruising to a 3-0 win over RB Leipzig in the semi-finals. With PSG entering their first UCL final and Bayern Munich last winning the European Cup in 2013, the PSG vs Bayern Munich Champions League final 2020 makes for a mouthwatering encounter of a team that plays with a high line vs a team that loves to run at and beat defenders on pure skill.

ALSO READ: Man United To Offer Dean Henderson £100,000-per-week In New Deal To Stay At Old Trafford?

Image Credits - AP