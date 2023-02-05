Spanish giants Real Madrid will take on Mallorca in La Liga at the Iberostar stadium on Sunday. Los Blancos has been off the pace with Barcelona in the Spanish title race as they are currently five points adrift of the league leaders. Madrid got the better of Valencia in the last clash while Mallorca lost to relegation strugglers Cadiz FC.

Madrid is dealing with injury issues as the likes of Karim Benzema and Eder Militao will not be involved in this clash as manager Carlo Ancelotti confirmed it. Both the player had to be called off in the game against Valencia and Madrid won't have their service on Sunday. Marco Asensio and Vinicius Junior registered their name on the scoresheet and the onus will be on them to lead the charge against Mallorca.

The defending champions only lost twice in the Spanish top tier so far while Mallorca has been beaten on eight occasions in La Liga. It should be an easy fixture given Madrid's strength on paper but Mallorca do have the ammunition to inflict some heavy damage on their opponents.

Real Madrid squad for the Mallorca match

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Luis López.

Defenders: Carvajal, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola and Rüdiger.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni and D. Ceballos.

Forwards: Asensio, Vini Jr, Rodrygo and Mariano.