Man City Ban Could Result In De Bruyne Losing £1.25 M - £1.5 M Over His Basic Wage

Football News

The Man City ban could mean disastrous consequences for midfielder Kevin De Bruyne who might lose close to £1.25 million - £1.5 million.

Written By Sreehari Menon | Mumbai | Updated On:
Man City ban

Belgian attacking midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is in for a massive wage cut if the Man City ban is not overturned. UEFA found Manchester City guilty of breaching Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules. The future of a lot of Manchester City stars now depends on the verdict of the appeal on the Man City ban. Man City would hope for their ban to be overturned by the Court of Arbitration of Sports.

Also Read: Man City To Use Rivals' Financial Activities In Defence Against FFP Breach: Reports

Man City Ban: Hierarchy confident of keeping hold of Guardiola, De Bruyne and Sterling despite Man City FFP breach

Kevin De Bruyne is one of the biggest stars to feature at the Etihad Stadium. His future is under the scanner and the Belgian attacking midfielder is expected to lose a significant chunk of his wage after the Man City ban. Meanwhile, the Man City hierarchy are confident that Pep Guardiola and key players like De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling will remain at the Etihad Stadium even if their appeal is unsuccessful. 

Also Read: Man City Ban: Liverpool Players Who Could Get PL Medals If City Are Stripped Off 2014 Win

Man City Ban: De Bruyne to lose between £1.25 million to £1.5 million due to Man City FFP breach

Football Leaks stated that Kevin De Bruyne pockets a figure between £1.25 million and £1.5 million per year from Man City's qualification for the Champions League. It is an addition on top of his basic wages. He’d also rake in £1 million if Man City go all the way to Istanbul to lift the Champions League trophy. Kevin De Bruyne's basic wage at Manchester City is reportedly £280,000 per week.

Also Read: Man City Ban: Which Players Did Manchester City Sign During FFP Breach Period?

Man City ban: Pep Guardiola's future in doubt after Man City FFP breach

Man City FFP breach has also put manager Pep Guardiola’s position at the club in doubt, with reports earlier linking him with the Juventus job. It could turn out to be a lot worse for the Man City hierarchy, with points deduction and a potential relegation also mulled by the Premier League. 

Also Read: Man City Could Be Stripped Off 2014 Title After Premier League Opens Investigation: Report

Published:
