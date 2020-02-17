Man City Ban: Liverpool Players Who Could Get PL Medals If City Are Stripped Off 2014 Win

The Man City ban left the footballing community in shock when they were found guilty of breaching the Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules. UEFA subsequently banned the Premier League champions from the Champions League for two seasons and handed them a £25 million fine. The Premier League have reportedly opened an investigation after the Man City FFP breach, who are bracing for a hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Man City FFP breach: UEFA hands Man City ban from Champions League for two years

Man City FFP breach: Premier League starts investigation after Man City ban

According to multiple reports in England, the FA are investigating the four-time Premier League champions and could face points deduction, which might potentially strip them of their titles. Man City won four Premier League titles in the 2010s decade, lifting the trophy at the end of the 2011/12, 2013/14, 2017/18 and the 2018/19 seasons. Manchester City won the Premier League in 2013/14, denying Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard an elusive Premier League title, by just two points. However, if Manchester City are found guilty, they might be stripped of their 2013/14 title and Steven Gerrard and his Liverpool side might have a Premier League medal.

Man City FFP: Liverpool could be handed Premier League title after Man City ban

Brendan Rodgers Liverpool infamously let the title slip from their grasp in the 2013/14 season against Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, while a 3-3 draw against Crystal Palace sealed the title Manchester City’s favour. However, with a bleak chance of Liverpool being crowned as Premier League champions of the 2013/14 season, here’s a look at the Liverpool players who might add a Premier League title to their CV due to Man City ban.

Man City FFP: Man City ban could lead to these players winning the Premier League title

Goalkeeper: Simon Mignolet

Simon Mignolet Defenders: Martin Skrtel, Glen Johnson, Jon Flanagan, Daniel Agger, Mamadou Sakho, Kolo Toure, Aly Cissokho, Jose Enrique.

Martin Skrtel, Glen Johnson, Jon Flanagan, Daniel Agger, Mamadou Sakho, Kolo Toure, Aly Cissokho, Jose Enrique. Midfielders: Jordan Henderson, Steven Gerrard, Philippe Coutinho, Raheem Sterling, Lucas, Joe Allen, Victor Moses.

Jordan Henderson, Steven Gerrard, Philippe Coutinho, Raheem Sterling, Lucas, Joe Allen, Victor Moses. Forwards: Luis Suarez, Daniel Sturridge, Iago Aspas.

