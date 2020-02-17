Man City Could Be Stripped Off 2014 Title After Premier League Opens Investigation: Report

Manchester City were left in shock on Friday after being found guilty of breaching Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules. UEFA subsequently handed City a two-year ban from Champions League, while also handing them a fine of £25 million. City have reportedly been charged by UEFA for breaching FFP rules from 2012-2016. With Man City bracing for a hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), it is reported that the Premier League have opened an investigation of their own against the reigning Premier League champions.

Also Read | Man City UCL ban: Man City Hold Emergency Talks With Players Amidst Champions League Ban: Report

Man City UCL ban: 2014 Premier League title in jeopardy?

Multiple outlets in the UK have reported that Man City face the possibility of being stripped of their 2014 Premier League title. The Premier League is currently conducting its own investigation. If found guilty by England FA, Premier League could go on to dock points from each of City's league campaign during the period. It could well result in City being stripped of their 2013-14 Premier League title. It remains unclear whether it would cover Man City's 2012 Premier League title win.

Also Read | Man City UCL ban: Pep Guardiola To Stay At Man City Despite Recent Ban: Report

Meanwhile, Steven Gerrard comments on Man City UCL ban and potential Premier League repercussions

Steven Gerrard admits he is "really interested" to see if action is taken against Manchester City which could see them stripped of their Premier League title in 2014.



“I won't comment further. But I'm really, really interested in it...for obvious reasons.”https://t.co/WMIoafxQjY — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) February 17, 2020

Also Read | Man City UCL ban: Jose Mourinho Takes Dig At Man City Ban By Calling Man United As 2017-18 Champions

Man City UCL ban: Fans sweat over mass exodus

Although City have so far denied any wrongdoing, the club's turbulent week continues to worsen. If the CAS upholds UEFA's two-year ban, it is believed a host of top stars could end up leaving Etihad in search of new pastures. City fans are already sweating over a mass exodus at the club which could see the likes of Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte all leave the club. Without European football, manager Pep Guardiola's future at the club has also been thrown in doubt.

Also Read | Man City UCL ban: Financial Rules At Risk Of Being 'scuppered' If Man City Overturn European Ban