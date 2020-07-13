Man City Ban Lifted: Pep Guardiola And Staff Celebrate With Group Selfie After CAS Verdict

Man City boss Pep Guardiola was spotted grinning from ear-to-ear in a group selfie at the news of his side's successful appeal against a two-year Champions League ban. The Man City CAS verdict was announced earlier today with the 'Man City ban lifted', meaning the Premier League heavyweights will be able to compete in the Champions League next season. Just moments after the Man City CAS verdict was announced, Pep Guardiola and members of his team posed for a picture with the 'Man City ban lifted' news in the background.

Pep and his backroom staff celebrating the news 😅👏 pic.twitter.com/7VVYrKvPaA — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) July 13, 2020

ALSO READ: Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Script Glory Out Of Fractured Fairytale As Inevitables Stand Tall

Man City ban lifted: Pep Guardiola and staff celebrate

The 'Man City ban lifted' story broke on Monday, July 13 and Pep Guardiola appeared to be delighted with the Man City CAS verdict. Just minutes after the 'Man City ban lifted' news, Pep Guardiola, along with the members of his staff, posed for a group selfie with the news from Sky Sports in the background television. The jubilant photo of the Man City boss smiling was uploaded on Instagram by Manuel Estiarte, a vital member of Guardiola's staff. However, the picture was soon deleted from the Spaniard's profile.

ALSO READ: Gundogan Delves Into ‘El Mago’ David Silva’s Legacy And The Heir To His Throne, Phil Foden

Man City ban lifted: Man City European ban in February

UEFA had initially claimed that Man City had 'seriously misled' the organisation and broken FFP (Financial Fair Play) rules by falsely inflating their sponsorship revenues. The decision made by UEFA in February imposed a two-year Man City European ban, which meant that the Premier League side wouldn't be able to compete in any European competitions. Man City quickly launched an appeal against the findings.

ALSO READ: Arteta's Baptism By Fire, Defensive Frailties & Euro Vision: Nketiah On All Things Arsenal

Hard to see how UEFA’s FFP rules can survive this. In fact, can UEFA survive the ramifications? — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 13, 2020

Since the initial verdict in February, it appeared that Man City would not be taking part in any European competitions for the next two seasons, also putting the future of Pep Guardiola at the club in jeopardy. However, CAS declared that Man City did not disguise equity funding as a sponsorship as the Man City ban was lifted and the fine reduced to €10 million. A number of Man United and Chelsea fans took to social media to express their frustration at the Man City CAS verdict. 'RIP FFP' then began to trend in the UK.

ALSO READ: Man City CAS Verdict: Man City Champions League Ban Overturned

Image Credits - Manel Estiarte Instagram