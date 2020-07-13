Man City CAS Verdict: Man City Champions League Ban Overturned

UPDATE: The Man City Cas verdict has been announced. According to the Man City Cas verdict, the Man City Champions League ban has officially been lifted. The club will now be allowed to play European football next season, having already cemented a second-place finish in the Premier League.

Manchester City ban has been lifted by the CAS #MCFC City back in Europe — Stuart Brennan (@StuBrennanMEN) July 13, 2020

Man City Cas appeal verdict: Man City Cas appeal news

The Man City Cas verdict was given by the authorities on July 13. According to the verdict, the Man City Champions League ban has been overturned and the club will be allowed to play in the Champions Leauge. In reference to the ruling, a club statement was also announced released by Man City. In the statement, the club revealed that they welcome the Man City CAS verdict and that they will be reviewing the full ruling. The ruling by CAS revealed that Man City did not disguise equity funding as sponsorship contributions but did fail to cooperate with the UEFA authorities. Man City also thanked the panel members for their due diligence. The Man City ban CAS verdict also reduced the fine to 10 million euros.

Man City Champions League ban: Man City European ban recap

The news of the Man City Champions League ban was first set in motion when UEFA lodged a complaint against the club after documents in possession of Football Leaks revealed issues with the FFP compliances. The independent Adjudicatory Chamber of UEFA's Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) had on February 14 said that Man City had broken rules by "overstating its sponsorship revenue in its accounts and the break-even information submitted to UEFA between 2012 and 2016". It had also revealed that the club had failed to cooperate in the investigation.

As a result, the verdict of Man City Champions League ban and the Man City European ban was announced. According to the Man City UEFA ban, the club were banned from European football for the next two seasons, while also being fined €30 million. However, after the news of the Man City Champions League ban and the Man City European ban came to light, the club stated that they had not received a fair hearing and lodged an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

