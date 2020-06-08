David Silva Offered A Highly Lucrative Deal In Qatar As Summer Exit Edges Closer

Manchester City captain David Silva has reportedly been offered a lucrative deal by a Qatar based club that might see him move to the Middle East in the summer. The midfielder’s contract with Man City runs until June and he could soon make a decision on his next possible destination.

David Silva Qatar offer: Clubs from Spain, USA show interest

Doha-based club Al-Duhail have reportedly spoken to the representatives of David Silva on their eagerness to sign the Spaniard this summer. The player has already been linked with a move to Spain and the USA, with Al Duhail being the latest club to join the fray. The decision by Al Duhail to offer a lucrative deal to David Silva has strategic implications as well.

David Silva Qatar offer: Aim to raise league profile

Reports suggest that there is a desire in Qatar to raise the profile and standard of the domestic football league citing the fact that the 2022 World Cup will be hosted in the country. This January, Croatian striker Mario Mandzukic joined Al Duhail on a free transfer from Juventus, with the club now looking to rope in the Man City legend.

David Silva Qatar offer: Spaniard's career summary

David Silva has been one of the pillars of Man City’s domestic success in the past decade. The Spaniard played a major role in Man City’s first Premier League title in 2011-12. This was further followed by three Premier League titles later. He has also won two FA Cups, apart from five League Cups during his ten-season stay at the Etihad.

David Silva Qatar offer: Phil Foden to replace 34-year-old

David Silva will be hoping to add another FA Cup title to his trophy haul in August before he departs. Meanwhile, Man City manager Pep Guardiola confirmed that Phil Foden will step up in the absence of Silva. Guardiola claimed in an interview that Foden was a talented player, but asserted that there were certain things that he needs to work on.

Premier League return

As Premier League games resume from June 17, Liverpool will finally end their three-decade-long wait for a league title. The Reds are placed first on the table with 82 points, followed by defending Premier League champions Man City, who have bagged 67 points in all. Liverpool are two victories away from clinching their first-ever Premier League title.

Image courtesy: Manchester City official Twitter handle