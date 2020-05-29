Premier League Return Confirmed For June 17, Matches To Be Played Behind Closed Doors

Premier League confirmed the resumption of the 2019/20 season on June 17 after a three-month pause. The authorities announced on Thursday, May 28 that the league will resume in mid-June after a series of meetings and following all guidelines regarding training.

PL return confirmed

📅 17.06.2020



Premier League Shareholders today agreed to a new provisional restart date for the 2019/20 season of Wednesday 17 June, provided that all safety requirements are in place — Premier League (@premierleague) May 28, 2020

The Premier League stated that all matches will be played behind closed doors with all safety precautions in place to hold the matches. "Today we have provisionally agreed to resume the Premier League on Wednesday 17 June. But this date cannot be confirmed until we have met all the safety requirements needed, as the health and welfare of all participants and supporters is our priority. Sadly, matches will have to take place without fans in stadiums, so we are pleased to have come up with a positive solution for supporters to be able to watch all the remaining 92 matches," Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said in a statement.

"The Premier League and our clubs are proud to have incredibly passionate and loyal supporters. It is important to ensure as many people as possible can watch the matches at home. We will continue to work step-by-step and in consultation with all our stakeholders as we move towards resuming the 2019/20 season," Masters added.

#PL Shareholders also approved a proposal that would see all 92 remaining matches broadcast live in the UK by the League’s existing broadcast partners



Full statement: https://t.co/RAY1idO9sH pic.twitter.com/4NXRsw2XBL — Premier League (@premierleague) May 28, 2020

Manchester City vs Arsenal and Aston Villa vs Sheffield United will be the matches that will be played on the first day on June 17. The matches will be played on almost multiple days of the week and not only weekends with doubleheaders on weekdays.

Football across Europe has returned in a staged manner over the last three weeks, with Germany's Bundesliga being the first major competition to return on May 16. Earlier this week, La Liga was given the green light to resume the season and Serie A will be resuming on June 20.

