Man City Appear to Confirm Interest In Koulibaly Through Ruben Dias Announcement Blunder

Premier League giants Man City dropped a huge hint regarding their interest in signing Kalidou Koulibaly after announcing the arrival of Ruben Dias from Benfica on Tuesday. Dias joined Man City in a £65 million (€70m) deal, signing a six-year contract with the six-time English champions. However, a number of Man City fans spotted that the club had made an error and used 'CITYZENS: NEW SIGNING - Ask Kalidou Koulibaly a question' in the body of the text with Ruben Dias' image while making their announcement of the Portuguese defender on the club website.

ALSO READ: Man City's £64m Signing Ruben Dias Is Dating Pop Star With No. 1 Hit In Portugal

Ruben Dias to Man City official as Guardiola strengthens at the back

On Tuesday, Man City announced the arrival of centre-back Ruben Dias from Benfica, only a few days after their humiliating 5-2 defeat against Leicester City. Dias' arrival at Man City ends Pep Guardiola's summer-long search for a right-sided centre-back to partner Aymeric Laporte or Nathan Ake, with the latter arriving from Bournemouth early in the window. City confirmed that Dias has penned a six-year contract with the club, and cost them around £65 million (€70m). However, while announcing Ruben Dias as a Man City player, the club's website made an error by adding a hyperlink that was titled: 'CITYZENS: NEW SIGNING - Ask Kalidou Koulibaly a question'.

ALSO READ: Messi To Join Suarez At Atletico Madrid? Barcelona star Urged To 'come Home For Christmas'

Kalidou Koulibaly transfer news: Man City website blunder sends fans into a frenzy

Although Man City's website confirmed that Dias would be given the No. 3 jersey, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice the blunder, which hinted that the side might still be in pursuit of Kalidou Koulibaly. The 29-year-old was initially the prime target for Guardiola this summer and despite being linked heavily with Koulibaly, Man City failed to negotiate a deal for the centre-back. Reports from MEN claim that Napoli slapped an £80 million (€88m) price tag on Koulibaly and Man City were unwilling to match that valuation.

ALSO READ: Barcelona Captain Lionel Messi Pinpoints At Altruistic Reason Behind Wanting To Leave Club

Earlier this summer, Napoli chief Aurelio De Laurentiis claimed that Man City were interested in signing Koulibaly but were making negotiations "difficult" because they previously sold Guardiola's target, Jorginho, to Chelsea in 2018. However, despite signing Dias from Benfica, Napoli boss Gennaro Gattuso remains nervous of losing Koulibaly before the transfer window closes. While speaking to Sky Sport Italia after Napoli's 6-0 win over Genoa on Sunday, the Italian said, "I hope he (Koulibaly) stays with us because every club needs to balance their books, especially since the pandemic. I'll be nervous until the transfer deadline day."

ALSO READ: Donny Van De Beek's Agent Furious With Man United Over Client's Lack Of Game Time So Far

Image Credits - Man City, Kalidou Koulibaly Instagram