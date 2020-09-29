Man City's £64m Signing Ruben Dias Is Dating Pop Star With No. 1 Hit In Portugal

With Man City on the verge of completing a sensational £64m transfer for Ruben Dias from Benfica, his girlfriend, April Ivy, couldn't be happier. Ruben Dias has been in a relationship with pop signer April Ivy for more than two years now but the 21-year-old moved to London just before the lockdown to pursue her career in music. Ivy, who recently climbed to No. 1 on the Portuguese iTunes chart with her single "Be Ok", revealed that the past few weeks have been "hectic" but is now delighted that boyfriend Dias is moving to Manchester. Ruben Dias was spotted arriving in England on Tuesday, ahead of his imminent announcement as a Man City player.

ALSO READ: Man United Transfer News: Chris Smalling, Diogo Dalot Set For Serie A Moves After Pereira

Who is Ruben Dias' girlfriend April Ivy? Portuguese centre-back dating pop icon

April Ivy (real name - Mariana Goncalves) is a Portugal-born singer, who signs in English, currently signed to Universal Music France. According to reports from The Sun, April Ivy and Ruben Dias began dating two years ago and the pair have been inseparable ever since. Ivy has tasted plenty of success in her short career so far, earning a No. 1 hit in the Portuguese iTunes chart with her single 'Be Ok'.

Although the stunning 21-year-old moved to London to make a name for herself in the music industry just before the lockdown, she has constantly uploaded throwback pictures of herself with Dias on social media to show her affection for the star defender.

ALSO READ: Luis Suarez's Wife Sofia Takes A Sly Dig At Barcelona After His Stunning Atletico Debut

By her own admission, Ivy is the "biggest fan" of Ruben Dias and has also shared posts of the 23-year-old enjoying success with Benfica. Apart from being a lead vocalist, Ivy also plays the guitar and has been practising the instrument since she was nine years old. Ivy also revealed that she will now be moving to Manchester to live with her boyfriend, Ruben Dias.

ALSO READ: Augsburg Troll Dortmund, Jadon Sancho With Subtle Man United Jibe After Bundesliga Win

Man City transfer news: Ruben Dias move to Man City all but confirmed

Man City have reached an agreement with Benfica to sign Ruben Dias for around £64m. The player was spotted arriving in Manchester earlier today to finalise his move and complete a medical with his new club, who are set to announce his arrival soon. Nicolas Otamendi is expected to go the other way as part of the deal. Dias becomes Man City's third senior signing of the summer after Nathan Ake and Ferran Torres.

ALSO READ: Arsenal's Aubameyang Confirms He Rejected A Transfer To Barcelona To Stay At The Emirates

Image Credits - Ruben Dias Instagram