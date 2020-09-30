Donny Van De Beek's Agent Furious With Man United Over Client's Lack Of Game Time So Far

Despite scoring in his first league appearance for Manchester United, Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek has found playing time hard to come by at the club. While Donny van de Beek started in Man United’s Carabao Cup tie against Luton Town, the 23-year-old is yet to start in a Premier League game. With Van de Beek seeing limited game time since his move from Ajax, the player’s agent has now criticized Man United for their handling of the midfielder.

Also Read: Augsburg Troll Dortmund, Jadon Sancho With Subtle Man United Jibe After Bundesliga Win

Van de Beek agent blasts Man United

🎙 Sjaak Swart 🇳🇱 (agent) on Donny van de Beek 🇳🇱: "A substitute, I don’t like it at all. I couldn’t do it myself, standing in with four minutes to play. Then you’d better let me sit down." #MUFC #Ajax pic.twitter.com/WYG6cQWEsM — RouteOneFootball (@Route1futbol) September 30, 2020

Donny van de Beek’s agent Sjaak Swart, while speaking to VoetbalPrimeur, criticized Man United as he claimed that the English club wasn’t giving enough playing time to the midfielder. Talking about Van de Beek’s substitute appearances in the league, Swart said that he didn’t like how the player was being treated at the club. Referring to Man United’s 3-2 win against Brighton when Van de Beek came on in stoppage time, Swart said that he couldn’t stand the idea of coming in with just minutes left on the clock.

Also Read: Man United Transfer News: Cavani, Jovic On Ole's Radar As MUFC Begin Hunt For Striker

Van de Beek substitute performances praised by agent

While expressing his dissatisfaction with the bit-part role afforded to Van de Beek by Man United, Swart said that he was happy to see the young midfielder make a difference whenever he came on. After coming on against Crystal Palace, Donny van de Beek scored Man United’s only goal of the game in the 1-3 home loss. Swart praised Van de Beek for his performances as he said that the midfielder is doing good things on the field. The agent also criticised Man United’s performance against Brighton, suggesting that the side should have lost the game 7-1, with Brighton hitting the woodwork a record five teams in the encounter.

Donny van de Beek’s agent, Sjaak Swart on Brighton vs. Man Utd: “A substitute, I don’t like at all. I couldn’t do it myself, substituting in with four minutes left to play. The penalty where the winning goal came from, came from him. But normally they should have lost 1-7.” — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) September 30, 2020

Also Read: Man United Transfer News: Jadon Sancho Official Bid Rejected, Dembele Set To Leave Barca?

While Van de Beek did start against Luton Town in the Carabao Cup, he was substituted after 78 minutes. With Man United taking on Brighton again in the cup completion, it is expected that the midfielder will feature once again from the start. However, it remains to be seen whether Donny van de Beek will make the starting line up when Man United take on Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday. For Man United’s first two games in the league, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has preferred to pair Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba with a defensive midfielder like Nemanja Matic or Scott McTominay to provide some stability at the centre of the park.

Also Read: Rafael Blasts Man United Flop Alexis Sanchez After Chilean's Damning Exit Comments

Image Credits: Donny van de Beek Instagram