Pep Guardiola To Stay At Man City Despite Recent Champions League Ban: Report

UEFA’s recent Champions League ban on Manchester City has created a 'conflict-like' situation at the club. There were reports that manager Pep Guardiola would leave the club at the end of the present season, linking him to some major clubs across Europe. However, sources close to him have now claimed that the Spanish international is keen on continuing at Etihad.

Pep Guardiola Man City exit: Manager will continue at the club

Recent reports in England have claimed that Pep Guardiola has trashed talks surrounding his exit from Man City. Guardiola has repeatedly made it clear that he would honour his contract with the club. His contract runs until the summer of 2021. There were reports of Juventus’ willingness to bring Guardiola to Turin.

Pep Guardiola Man City exit: Rumours of Mauricio Pochettino as next manager

There were also reports of former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino willing to succeed Pep Guardiola at Etihad. Pochettino was sacked by Tottenham in 2019 and was subsequently replaced by Jose Mourinho. Pochettino has openly commented on his intentions to return to the Premier League.

Man City ban: Players look to leave the club

Manchester City held a crisis meeting with the first team players soon after UEFA’s verdict. The verdict is likely to impact the club’s revenues, which would have a direct bearing on the players’ wages. Amidst the ban controversy, there have been reports of major players reconsidering their stay at Etihad. Midfielder Bernardo Silva has hinted that he would like to return to Benfica. He had played for the Portuguese side before his move to Ligue 1 side Monaco in 2014.

Man City striker Sergio Aguero is linked with a move to LaLiga. It is reported that Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are interested in signing the player, while other players would also be looking to ensure an exit from the club to play Champions League football.

Man City ban: Club to appeal against UEFA decision

Man City have made it clear that they will appeal against UEFA’s judgement in the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS). However, the club also faces a potential Premier League points deduction and a demotion to League 2. This might affect their qualification efforts in the Champions League, even if CAS overturns UEFA’s decision.

