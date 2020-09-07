Man City First Team Stars Test Positive For COVID-19 Ahead Of New Premier League Season

Days ahead of the Premier League season, Manchester City have announced that two of their players have tested positive for COVID-19. The announcement was made online by Man City. The Cityzens are scheduled to begin their Premier League later than most teams, after their first round of fixtures against Aston Villa was postponed.

Man City COVID news confirmed by the club

In an official statement on Man City’s website, the club announced that midfielder Riyad Mahrez and defender Aymeric Laporte have tested positive for COVID-19. Revealing the Man City COVID-19 news, the club disclosed that both players are currently observing a period of self-isolation which is in accordance with Premier League and Coronavirus UK government guidelines. It was also mentioned that both Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte are asymptomatic.

With days left for the Premier League season to begin, the absence of Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte will be a big blow to Pep Guardiola. Riyad Mahrez had a stellar campaign for Man City last time out. The Algerian scored 13 goals and registered 16 assists in 50 appearances for the club last season. Aymeric Laporte, on the other hand, has arguably been Man City’s best defender in recent years. Earlier this year, Pep Guardiola had even called the Frenchman the best left-sided central defender in the world. However, the defender had an injury-plagued season last time out, as he struggled with a knee issue for most of the season.

Fans react to Man City COVID news

After Man City shared the news online, several fans took to Twitter to react to the news. The majority of the fans after hearing the news wished the footballers a speedy recovery, as they hoped to see the duo recover from the virus soon. Many fans also expressed their feelings by sharing memes, with a video of Man City manager Pep Guardiola going down on his knees in surprise being used as well. Some fans also rued the bad luck Aymeric Laporte has had in recent times, as they pointed out that the Frenchman tested positive for COVID-19 after an injury-riddled season.

Koulibaly is a must buy now then. — R. (@AttackingLB) September 7, 2020

In the statement released by Man City, the club wished Aymeric Laporte and Riyad Mahrez a speedy recovery as they hoped to see the duo return to the field for training and the new Premier League season soon. Man City’s first game of the season will see them face Wolves at the Molineux. Pep Guardiola’s men will be looking to go one step better this season, after finishing second in the league last time out.

Image Credits: Man City website