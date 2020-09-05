Man City Icon Yaya Toure Offered To Hire Sex Workers For Soccer Aid Before UNICEF Game

Manchester City legend Yaya Toure was dropped from the Soccer Aid team ahead of a UNICEF charity game after offering to hire sex workers for his team-mates. Toure issued an apology later for the 'inappropriate joke' but has been booted out and will not be a part of the Soccer Aid team for the charity game.

The three-time Premier League winner reportedly boasted he could "bring 19 girls" to the side’s five-star hotel in Cheshire. According to The Sun, the Man City legend sent inappropriate WhatsApp messages on the group and after several complaints about his conduct, was axed from the team. Sever female celebrities and football players are part of the Soccer Aid team and ITV bosses called for Toure to be axed from the game.

“Inappropriate content was shared in a private group text. The message was quickly deleted and a full apology was made to all, Soccer Aid for Unicef has discussed the above with the individual involved and he has decided to no longer continue to participate in this year’s event," a spokesman for Soccer Aid told The Sun.

I made an inappropriate joke that I regret deeply and want to apologise.



Please read my apology in full: pic.twitter.com/NG9CMaqFqw — Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) September 5, 2020

Soccer Aid is played every year and between an all England XI side and a World XI team – both made up of ex-players and celebrities who face off and raise money for charity. This year’s match will be played behind closed doors for the first time in its history due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Soccer Aid has, so far, raised more than £38million for UNICEF UK. Last year’s game raised more than £6.7million for UNICEF. The funds for this year will go to children across the world who are battling coronavirus. The star-studded England squad includes singer Olly Murs, entertainment reporter and former footballer Mark Wright and comedian-actor Paddy McGuinness. It also includes Man United legend Patrice Evra, David James and female football stars such as Julie Fleeting, Lianne Sanderson and Chelcee Grimes, among others.

Former Man City star Yaya Toure later issued a public apology for his inappropriate behaviour. “Regardless of the circumstances, I want to take full responsibility. I am a grown man who should not be engaged in such jokes,” Yaya Toure said in his apology.

Image courtesy: Yaya Toure Instagram