Coronavirus Lockdown: Man City Squad Playing 'Houseparty', Guardiola Not Part Of The Group

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak resulted in the suspension of all the major leagues in the world. The FA has announced that the Premier League will be suspended till the end of April and will only be resumed once things get under control. All the players, coaches and staff members have since been advised to self-isolate during the coronavirus lockdown. Nevertheless, the players are trying to make the most of their spare time while under the coronavirus lockdown. Premier League stars are taking part in a few online challenges and encouraging people to stay at home.

Coronavirus lockdown: Pep Guardiola is not in the Man City group chat

Man City stars are reportedly staying in touch with each other via a group chat and are engaging in using the Houseparty app. However, Kyle Walker revealed that Man City boss Pep Guardiola is not a part of their group. However, Kyle Walker made sure to drop a message to Pep Guardiola to ensure that he is doing well during the coronavirus lockdown. Pep Guardiola made a giant donation of €1 Million in Spain to help them fight coronavirus in Spain.

“Obviously Pep is not in the group chat!” stated Kyle Walker in a virtual interview. “I dropped him a text message last night saying hope you are OK, and I hope the family is well and fair play for donating the amount of money that you have donated. That says a lot about him as a person. Put football aside, that has come from his heart and it is something that should definitely be recognised.”

Kyle Walker:



"Obviously Pep is not in the [player's] group chat. I dropped him a text saying 'hope you are OK, and I hope the family is well and fair play for donating the amount of money that you have donated.' That says a lot about him as a person..."#MCFC | @ManCity pic.twitter.com/2pSCCPGBhE — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) April 1, 2020

Coronavirus lockdown: Man City players have found another way to banter

Kyle Walker:



"[The squad] have jumped on HouseParty a few times and got the banter going. You have got the group chat that is always going off on some sort of madness. I think it is about mainly keeping the brain active..."#MCFC | @ManCity pic.twitter.com/IpIyxOQ45m — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) April 1, 2020

