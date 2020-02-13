The Debate
Pep Guardiola: Manchester City Could Sack Me If I Lose Against Real Madrid

Football News

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admits that he might get sacked if City lose their Champions League round of 16 clash vs Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid.

Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that the club could sack him if he fails to beat Real Madrid in the Champions League. City travel to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium to face Real Madrid in a Champions League Round of 16 clash on 27th February. Pep Guardiola, who has an excellent record with Manchester City, has failed to make a mark with the club in the European competition. 

Also Read: Hakim Ziyech To Chelsea: Where Will The Ajax Star Fit In Lampard's Plans?

Real Madrid vs Man City: Pep Guardiola admits that he may be sacked if Manchester City lose their Champions League clash

In an interview with Sky Sports, Pep Guardiola admitted that he wants to lift the Champions League title with Manchester City. He said that he would spend the next two weeks planning how to beat Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid. He said that he would enjoy the process. However, Pep Guardiola admitted that if Manchester City fail to beat Real Madrid, he might have to indulge in discussions with the chairman or the sporting director. They might sack him because of the expectations.

Also Read: Premier League: Will Matches Get Cancelled Due To Storm Dennis?

Real Madrid vs Man City: Pep Guardiola's incredible record at Manchester City

It seems unlikely that Manchester City will sack Pep Guardiola considering his incredible record at the club. Guardiola’s side became the first team to win the domestic treble in England. They won the Premier League, FA Cup and the Carabao Cup last season. Currently, in his fourth season at the Etihad Stadium, the former Barcelona manager has won two Premier League titles, two League Cup titles and one FA Cup title. However, stranger things have happened in the world of football. It won’t be a surprise if Manchester City part ways with Pep Guardiola.

Also Read: Zinedine Zidane Hits Man With His Car, Real Madrid Manager Ends Up Taking A Selfie

Also Read: How Zinedine Zidane Changed Real Madrid's Fortunes In His Second Term Without Ronaldo

