Pep Guardiola's Champions League Failure At Man City Is Disappointing: Yaya Toure

Former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has spoken about his former club’s recent exit from the UEFA Champions League. The midfielder who made more than 300 appearances for Man City also seemingly took a dig at coach Pep Guardiola for his poor Champions League record at Man City since taking charge in 2016. Last week, Man City surprisingly lost to Lyon in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League. Despite going into the game as favourites, Pep Guardiola’s men were knocked out of the competition as they lost 3-1 to the French club.

Yaya Toure: "He [Pep Guardiola] has been brought to the club to get that trophy [#UCL] for them. It's not being delivered. Everybody knows Pep is a great manager, but at the moment when things aren't going your way, sometimes it's time to change..."



[via @SkySportsNews] — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) August 20, 2020

Also Read: Pep Guardiola Set To Make THIRD Signing Of The Window With Deal For Koulibaly Worth €70M

Yaya Toure criticises Pep Guardiola for Champions League record

The former Ivory Coast international while speaking on Football Daily expressed his surprise at Man City’s Champions League performances under Pep Guardiola. Talking about it, Yaya Toure said that the Spaniard was mainly brought in to deliver the Champions League trophy. Making the comparison to Liverpool, who won the Champions League last year, Yaya Toure said that Man City’s European record is strange and disappointing. Yaya Toure further claimed that Pep Guardiola has been brought to the club to deliver Champions League glory, and at the moment the coach hasn’t delivered results in a way everyone wants. Hinting at his dissatisfaction with pep Guardiola, Yaya Toure said that while he is a great manager, sometimes it is best to change things when they aren’t going your way.

Come on City !!!!!! 💙 https://t.co/oOEm9SzPqJ — Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) August 15, 2020

Also Read: Bayern Beats Lyon 3-0, To Play PSG In Champions League Final

Yaya Toure and Pep Guardiola have a frosty relationship

The latest comments made by Yaya Toure aren’t surprising, especially for football fans aware of the relationship between Pep Guardiola and the midfielder. The duo hasn’t always seen eye to eye with each other. In 2018, Yaya Toure had said that Pep Guardiola likes obedient players who lick his hands and that the player himself doesn’t like that kind of a relationship. In the past, the iconic midfielder has even accused the Man City coach of racism, suggesting that he has problems with African players.

Also Read: Lewandowski Equals Ronaldo's Milestone With His Goal Vs Lyon In The Champions League

Man City Champions League stats

Despite bringing in Pep Guardiola, who won the Champions League with Barcelona, the English club haven’t had much success in the European competition. While Pep Guardiola himself has an enviable record in the Champions League, he hasn’t been able to guide Man City to glory. Apart from UEFA Cup Winners' Cup in 1970, Man City have never emerged victorious in Europe. In recent times, Man City’s best performance in the Champions League came in the 15/16 season, when they made it to the semi-finals of the competition under Manuell Pellegrini.

Also Read: David Silva Pens Emotional Farewell To Man City Fans After Surprise Move To Real Sociedad

Image Courtesy: AP