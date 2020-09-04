Luis Suarez Calls Up Giorgio Chiellini To ‘clear The Air’ After Infamous World Cup Bite

Luiz Suarez is reportedly closing in on a deal to leave Barcelona and join Serie A champions Juventus, after a brief phone call from new manager Ronald Koeman informed him he is not part of his plans. The Uruguayan has reportedly called up Giorgio Chiellini to ‘clear the air’ regarding that World Cup incident. The infamous bite occurred during the 2014 FIFA World Cup six years ago in Brazil.

Luis Suarez calls Giorgio Chiellini to ‘clear the air’ after his World Cup bite

The Italy international clashed with the Uruguayan striker which ended up in Saurez biting Giorgio Chiellini on his shoulder. For this incident, Suarez was handed a ban for four months which saw the striker miss 9 international matches for his team.

Luiz Suarez is set to leave Barcelona and join Giorgio Chiellini at Serie A champions, Juventus. Before the possible Suarez to Juventus move, the Barcelona star has reportedly spoken to Juventus skipper Giorgio Chiellini as he aims to put the incident behind him, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. Suarez hopes Giorgio Chiellini holds no grudges and will have to bury the hatchet with the Bianconeri captain to win titles in Italy.

Luis Suárez is waiting for Barça to dismiss him. He has proposals from Juventus, PSG & Atletico Madrid, with the Italian champions in pole position to sign him. [rac1] — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 3, 2020

Luis Suarez has been deemed surplus by Barcelona and now is close to an exit, having reportedly agreed terns with Juventus, where he could link up with Christiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala and create a formidable front three. According to La Gazzetta Dello Sport, Luis Suarez had called Giorgio Chiellini to ‘clear the air’. Giorgio Chiellini had already stated earlier that whatever happened at that FIFA World Cup was a heat of the moment thing and that he holds no grudges against the Uruguayan maverick.

According to Sky Sports Italia, the Old Lady is hoping that a deal can be reached in time for the start of the new Serie A campaign. With the schedule being released, there are only 16 days left from the start of the new season.

Andrea Pirlo all set for coaching debut

The 41-year-old Pirlo, who has no prior top-level managerial experience has now taken over the club and will lead them in the upcoming season. Pirlo's first game in charge of the Juventus first team will see them host Sampdoria in Turin. After that, Pirlo will have to navigate through fixtures against Roma (away) and Napoli at home in the first three matchdays.

