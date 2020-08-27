Man City Unveil New Third Kit For 2020-21, Fans Say Lionel Messi Would Look Great In It

On Thursday, Premier League giants Man City released their third kit amid rumours of a ground-breaking transfer for Barcelona's Lionel Messi. The Man City third kit is a combination of 'whisper-white' - a very light beige tone - as well as 'peacoat' - a standard navy colour along with numerous designs on the front. Although fans on social media had mixed reactions, the Man City faithful felt that the new kit would suit Lionel Messi.

Premier League runners-up Man City's third kit for the 2020-21 season

Earlier this week, a local Manchester band gave fans a slight gist of what the Man City third kit would look like upon its release in a few days. However, on Thursday, Man City took to social media to show off their stunning new third kit for the 2020-21 campaign. Man City stars including Rodri and Oleksandr Zinchenko were spotted donning the new kit in style during the 15-second video as fans were left stunned by the new colours and designs.

Sports brand Puma deserve credit for their innovative ideas and bold colours on display with the Man City third kit. Puma manufactured the previous two jerseys for the Premier League side as well that were released at the start of the month with the logo on the left chest and on both sleeves. The Etihad logo also remained on the front. Along with a few fans wearing the third kit, City forward Gabriel Jesus also made an appearance in the club's navy blue jacket as the attractive designs were seen all over his sleeves. However, a number of fans in the comments section claimed that Lionel Messi would look great in the club's new kit amid speculation that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner might be on his way to the Etihad.

Man City transfer news: Lionel Messi to Man City?

On Tuesday, Barcelona captain Lionel Messi sent the footballing world into pandemonium when he informed the LaLiga giants he wants to leave the Camp Nou. PSG, Man United and Inter Milan have been on red alert ever since, but it seems that the Argentine attacker is set to link up with former coach Pep Guardiola at Man City. Lionel Messi is also keen on playing alongside his national compatriot and best friend, Sergio Aguero, according to reports.

Although multiple reports have linked Lionel Messi to Man City, it remains to be seen whether Barcelona allow their star attacker to leave the club. Reports from Marca have claimed that Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu is still trying to convince Messi to stay put. Meanwhile, Man City are reportedly pondering over including any one of three players - Gabriel Jesus, Angelino and Eric Garcia, in a cash plus player proposal for Lionel Messi.

Image Credits - Man City Twitter