Jose Mourinho Learning Korean To Improve Communication With Tottenham Star Son Heung-min

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is known for speaking many languages. Having managed clubs all around Europe, the 57-year-old has developed proficiency in several languages. Speaking at the launch of the club's Amazon documentary ‘All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur’ Jose Mourinho revealed that he is learning a new language to improve his relationship with one particular Spurs player.

Also Read: Jose Mourinho Told Tottenham They Had Better Players Than Man United & He's There To 'win'

Mourinho learning Korean to improve communication with Son Heung-min

At the launch event, the multi-lingual Tottenham boss stressed the importance of understanding different cultures at the club. Speaking to The Sun, Jose Mourinho admitted that when he is with the group, communication is very important. The Tottenham boss revealed that to improve the same, he has to use the native languages which everybody can understand. Explaining further, Jose Mourinho said that it is respectful to the culture of the club to speak the language of the individuals in it. Sharing an example, the Tottenham manager mentioned how he used Portuguese when it was a Portuguese coaching staff in the series. Disclosing the reason behind learning Korean, Jose Mourinho said that he prefers jumping into the players' language while speaking to them, and that is why he is learning Korean.

Jose Mourinho says he is now learning an incredible seventh language, Korean, with a view to communicating with Heung-Min Son in his native language. — A Y O M I K U N (@Soccerpundit_ay) August 27, 2020

Also Read: AFTV Remove Pundit Claude After Racist Remark Made Against Spurs Star Son Heung-min

Son Heung-min has been one of Tottenham’s standout players since arriving from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015. The South Korean international has scored 85 goals in 229 appearances for Tottenham. Since Jose Mourinho’s arrival in November, the attacker has scored 12 goals under the Portuguese coach. In the past, Jose Mourinho has been all praise for the Tottenham star. Soon after arriving at the club, Mourinho claimed that he already loves Son Heung min, saying that he is a fantastic player. Ahead of the 2020-21 season, it will be interesting to see how Jose Mourinho’s relationship with Son Heung-min evolves with the manager’s latest revelations about learning Korean.

Also Read: Son Heung-min Wins Premier League Goal Of The Season Award For Stunning Solo Goal; WATCH

Mourinho languages helped him during early days

The Portuguese boss can speak as many as six different languages: Portuguese, English, Spanish, Catalan, Italian and French fluently. Interestingly, it was Jose Mourinho’s fluency in English which helped him make his foray into football during his early days. After Bobby Robson was appointed as the new manager of Sporting CP, he needed an English speaking local coach to work with him as a translator. Jose Mourinho took up the opportunity to work with Robson, as he helped interpret and discuss tactics and coaching. Later on, Jose Mourinho performed similar duties for clubs like Porto and Barcelona, before making his name as an astute tactician in the game.

Also Read: Jose Mourinho Looking To Provide Barcelona Outcast Ivan Rakitic Escape Route At Tottenham

Image Courtesy: AP