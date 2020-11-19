Man City Players Star On International Duty, Phil Foden Becomes Latest Member To Dazzle

Manchester City players had a topsy turvy international break, with the players having varying degrees of success during the period. While players like Nathan Ake and Raheem Sterling suffered injuries during the national team games, several other players had a stellar outing for their sides as well. Ferran Torres scored an outstanding hat-trick for Spain, while Phil Foden starred for a youthful England side. Here’s how the Man City players fared during the international break.

Man City are feasting on this International Break🔥



•Ruben Dias brace

• Ferran Torres Hat Trick

•KDB goal and assist

•A Mahrez beauty

•Phil Foden 2 goals and an assist

•Ederson Clean Sheet

•Kyle Walker clean sheet

•Gabriel Jesus assist

•Rodri goal



We’re unmatched pic.twitter.com/tKL5T164mS — 𝕁𝕠𝕤𝕙 ツ (@SxrgioSZN) November 18, 2020

Ferran Torres netted sublime hat-trick versus Germany

Spain trounced Germany 6-0 to hand them their worst defeat in almost 90 years and it was Man City winger Ferran Torres who was the star of the show. The Spaniard has gone from strength to strength since arriving in England earlier this summer and replicated his strong club form at the international stage as well. The 20-year-old started both the UEFA Nations League fixtures, scoring an outstanding hat trick against Germany.

The attacker scored his first two goals with great volleys, before scoring his third with an excellent finish from the edge of the box. The youngster gave opposing full-back Phillip Max a torrid time, showing why the Cityzens brought the winger to Manchester.

Phil Foden masterclass against Iceland

Phil Foden has sometimes made headlines for all the wrong reasons in his short career, but against Iceland, the youngster once again showed why he is touted to be a future star. The midfielder was a standout performer for Gareth Southgate’s young side against Iceland, as he scored a second-half double. Phil Foden showed great linkup play with his England teammates, with his pace and movement meaning that the Iceland players found it difficult to get hold of the 20-year-old. The Man City midfielder also took his goals well, with a gorgeous flick late in the game earning rave reviews as well.

How other Man City players performed during the break

Portugal defender Ruben Dias had a memorable international break as well, as he scored a 90th-minute winner in the 3-2 victory over Croatia. Dias had scored his first international goal in the same game earlier, before completing the brace to hand his side a victory. Man City midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne got on the scoresheet as well, scoring in Belgium's 4-2 win over Denmark.

Capping off the impressive showing for Man City players was Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez, who scored a goal each in his nation’s games against Zimbabwe. Several other players like England full-back Kyle Walker and Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus had strong showings too.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola will be hoping that the players are able to translate their national team form for their club side when they return to Premier League action. The latest round of Premier League fixtures will see Manchester City visit Tottenham in a mouth-watering clash. The Tottenham vs Man City game will take place on Saturday, November 21 and will begin at 11:00 PM IST.

