Messi Transfer: Man City Plot January Move For Barcelona Icon After Failed Summer Effort

Premier League heavyweights Manchester City were left disgruntled after they failed to land their prime target – Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi – last summer. The Argentina captain was keen on seeking an amicable exit from Camp Nou but then-club president Josep Maria Bartomeu vetoed his move claiming prospective clubs should abide by his release clause. However, the Etihad-based outfit are yet to give up on their Messi transfer pursuit as they line up a move in January.

Messi Barcelona contract ends in June 2021

Messi will see his contract end next summer with no contract extension talks in view while his relationship with the Camp Nou outfit is still frosty. Barcelona do not wish to let their talisman leave for free next summer, considering the financial debt that the club has accrued during the coronavirus pandemic.

Barcelona are debt-strapped, with losses estimated at €488 million. The club has to cut down the wage bill by at least 30 per cent or €191 million to avoid going bankrupt in January. Moreover, Barcelona have the highest wage bill in Europe, owing largely to the hefty contract of the likes of Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and co.

Barcelone keen on cutting down Messi wages amid financial restraints

Man City are keen on agreeing to a deal for Messi in January and Barcelona might be forced to oblige as they look to cut back on expenditure. Messi's wages, estimated at €565,000 a week as per Goal, is the highest at the club. A fee in the range of €55 million might be enough to convince the Camp Nou outfit to agree a deal with the Premier League heavyweights.

Messi has not quite fired on all cylinders under new manager Ronald Koeman this season. The 33-year-old has netted just six times in 10 games for Barcelona across all competitions, hinting at a decline in his numbers. Meanwhile, Barcelona wish to sign reinforcements next summer and the club might accept Man City's offer for the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Messi transfer to ensure Guardiola's stay?

The Messi to Man City deal, if materialises, could also play an important role in ensuring Pep Guardiola's stay at the Etihad. There is no commitment from the former Barcelona boss on his stay beyond the current season. Etihad chiefs believe landing Messi could propel Guardiola to continue.

Image courtesy: Leo Messi Instagram