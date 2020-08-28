Man City Transfer News: Club Preparing Offer Of £89.5m Plus 3 Players For Lionel Messi

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City are reportedly to step up their chase to sign Lionel Messi from Barcelona. If reports in England are to be believed, Man City are preparing an offer of £89.5 million (approximately €95 million) along with three players - Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus and Eric Garcia - for the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Manchester City are convinced they’ve a chance of signing Leo Messi, as reported on @guardian_sport. The board (and not only Pep...) feels they’re the favourite to find an agreement IF Barça will let him leave this summer. Still waiting for next steps. 🔵 #MCFC #Messi https://t.co/sfTpCfF5em — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2020

The three players Man City are reportedly offering have been linked with a move to Barcelona at some point or another during the recently concluded season. Eric Garcia, whose contract expires next summer, is said to be Barca's primary target as they look to overhaul their defence after a disastrous season. The Catalan side reportedly offered around €10 million for the player, with Man City holding out for a fee in the range of €20-25 million.

Gabriel Jesus, who joined City from Palmeiras in 2017, did not have the desired impact at the club despite scoring 68 times in 152 matches. The Brazilian forward is one of the many players Barcelona are currently looking at to replace their ageing striker, Luis Suarez.

Last but not least, Bernardo Silva was previously linked to the Catalan side, with rumours even suggesting the Spanish giants could make a big-money move for the Portuguese player. The inclusion of the three players in a deal to bring Messi to the Etihad along with a significant transfer fee could significantly boost City's chances of signing the Argentine forward.

Meanwhile, the rumour mill also claims that City will not lodge an official bid for the 33-year-old until the forward directly confirms his intention to move to the club.

Messi to Man City?

City manager Pep Guardiola will be important if the high-profile deal is to be materialised. The Spaniard manager was in charge of Barcelona between 2008 and 2012. During that span, he won two Champions League titles, three LaLiga titles and a host of other trophies. Lionel Messi established himself as one of the best players in the world under the tutelage of Guardiola.

The two men remained in good terms since Guardiola departed the club in 2012. Earlier this week, reports suggested Lionel Messi and Pep Guardiola held a telephone call to discuss a potential transfer. Argentine newspaper La Nacion even claimed that Messi has told his close friends that he is going to arrange a move to England, having been impressed by the brand of football at the Etihad.

Should Messi agree terms with Man City, he will depart Barcelona after 20 illustrious years, where he won every pretty much every single trophy on offer. The 33-year-old scored an astonishing 634 goals and created another 285 assists in 731 appearances for the club.

(Image Credits: AP)