Lionel Messi Transfer: Who Could Replace Argentine Champion As Next Barcelona Captain?

Lionel Messi's future at Barcelona looks bleak at the moment with the six-time Ballon d'Or winner having officially submitted a transfer request. The 33-year-old, who came up through the ranks at La Masia before spending his entire career so far with the Blaugrana, is on the brink of a move away after their humiliating 2-8 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League. The Argentine international has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City, where the Barcelona captain could re-unite with former manager Pep Guardiola.

Lionel Messi transfer: Who replaces the Argentine as Barcelona captain?

Barcelona appointed Lionel Messi as their head captain ahead of the 2018/19 season after midfield maestro Andres Iniesta left Camp Nou for Japan. Sergio Busquets was named Messi's deputy, while centre-back Gerrard Pique and Sergio Roberto were all named stand-by captains. However, following their capitulation against Bayern Munich in the Champions League, Lionel Messi has handed a transfer request and is on his way out, while Sergio Busquets and Gerrard Pique are amongst the several senior players' president Josep Bartomeu and manager Ronald Koeman plan on selling.

Sergio Roberto's future has also been cast into doubt with the Blaugrana set to back Nelson Semedo at right-back and listen to offers for their versatile wingman. While it is highly improbable, even by Barcelona's standards that all four captains leave this summer, here's a look at who could potentially be Barcelona's captain next season.

Apart from the aforementioned four, Barcelona could struggle to find a captain with not many having captained a side of Blaugrana's stature previously. Forward Antoine Griezman, who's likely to be the focal point of the team after Luis Suarez's departure, could be handed the armband under Ronald Koeman. Another suitable option could be goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen, who has established himself as a real fan favourite after his performances behind a fragile Barcelona defence.

Summer signing Frenkie De Jong, who has played under Koeman for the Netherlands national side, could also establish himself as one of the front runners. If a Lionel Messi transfer does materialise, the Blaugrana hierarchy are likely to pursue a deal for PSG star Neymar who could then be named as captain considering his experience with the Brazilian national team. Lionel Messi himself rates Neymar highly and had earmarked him as his successor during their time at Barcelona.

(Image Courtesy: fcbarcelona.com)