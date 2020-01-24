Manchester City Reiterate Their Innocence To FFP As Champions League Ban Looms

Defending Premier League Champions Manchester City have reiterated their claim to Club Financial Control Body of UEFA over Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations. City are understood to have claimed their innocence. They stated that they had nothing to hide in relation to the FFP allegations levelled against the club.

UEFA will hear allegations against Manchester City

It is reported that Club Financial Control Body of UEFA is likely to hear the charges against Manchester City this week. If proved guilty of FFP violations, City would face a possible ban from the Champions League. However, Manchester City have made it clear that if punished, they will appeal to the Independent Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Manchester City were punished by UEFA in 2014

Manchester City, who were punished by UEFA in 2014 as well, have been accused of not providing relevant details. It is believed that UEFA accrued a total loss of £60 million due to the invalid actions of the Premier League club.

Manchester City were alleged to have breached FFP rules

After a lot of effort, Manchester City saw an order asking them to pay £49 million, along with a transfer spending cap. In 2018, Football Leaks website had leaked that it had details of City emails which showed that the club owner Sheikh Mansur was channelling funds into the club from illegal sources to circumvent FFP rules.

Manchester City have made it clear that the 2014 settlement agreement resolved all open matters between the parties and was completely based on comprehensive information disclosure. The settlement agreement contains confidentiality provisions that prevents the club from commenting on the agreement as well as the investigation.

Manchester City fear a Champions League ban

Manchester City have denied every allegation levelled against them, stating that they have clarified every issue to the UEFA way back in 2014. The club is also not happy with UEFA as the body is said to have acted against the club based on emails that were obtained through illegal means.

