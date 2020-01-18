Pep Guardiola Says He Will Definitely Be At City Next Season

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said that he will be the team's manager in the 2020-21 season with his contract running out in the summer of 2021. According to reports, Guardiola was on his way out after dominating English football for two seasons but the manager cleared all rumours and said that he is going to stay.

Guardiola said that he is going at the Etihad unless and until the management makes a decision to sack him. The rumours of Guardiola leaving City started floating after they fell far behind Liverpool in the Premier League. City next plays against Crystal Palace on January 18 with 14 points behind Jurgen Klopp's team.

Guardiola said that he enjoys working with the current squad, adding that even if things go bad such as the team crashing out of the Champions League, he was not going to leave. He further added that as a club's manager, one faces both good and bad times, adding that it is not possible to win all the time. He said that it all about the next course of action one takes after a dismal run of results and how they can improve as a manager.

The Manchester City manager said that it will not be that relevant to focus on winning the league this season, added that he wants to focus on other things such as progressing in the Champions League and further cementing their spot in the top 4. He also said that it will be better to focus on getting the best results in the league and other competitions.

City is currently placed second with 47 points and 14 points behind league leaders Liverpool. Manchester City has registered 15 wins, 2 draws and 5 losses in 22 matches so far. They will next play against Crystal Palace on January 18 in a Premier League match that will be played at the Etihad stadium.

Mahrez starts to find his feet at the Etihad

Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez is finally starting to find his feet at the Etihad Stadium after a not-so-spectacular debut season. The Algerian international has been in fine form this season in the Premier League, scoring seven times in 18 appearances. Pep Guardiola heaped praise on him after Manchester City thrashed Aston Villa 6-1 on Matchday 22 of the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola on Mahrez: “He's a player who loves to play football. He has incredible quality. You see his legs, it's impossible to be injured because he has no muscles. In the final third he has something special. Always we have the feeling he can score a goal." — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) January 16, 2020

