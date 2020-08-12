Janmashtami 2020: Man City Send Wishes To Fans Celebrating Festival Ahead Of CL Clash

Manchester City's Instagram account sent out wishes to all their fans in India on the occasion of Janmashtami. Manchester City have emerged as Premier League giants in the last decade and have managed to gather a number of fans in India. Players like Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne have helped Manchester City create a strong fanbase in Asian countries.

Manchester City wish their fans on Janmashtami 2020

Champions League semi-finals: Man City vs Lyon

Manchester City failed to defend their Premier League title this season as Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool romped to their maiden Premier League title. However, Manchester City have a major tournament in the name of the Champions League left to fight for this campaign. Pep Guardiola's side managed to down 13-time European Cup winners Real Madrid in the quarter-finals earlier last week. Manchester City won 4-2 on aggregate against the LaLiga champions and booked their place in the semi-finals of the competition. Manchester City will face Lyon in the next round of the Champions League on August 15.

Man City vs Lyon preview

Manchester City and Lyon will face each other for the 3rd time in their Champions League history. The Cityzens have failed to grab a win in any of their previous two meetings against Lyon (Draw 1, Loss 1). The Sky Blues have managed to reach the quarter-final stage of Champions League for the 4th time in the last 5 seasons. Lyon are the first French team after PSG to reach the quarter-finals of Champions League since Monaco in the 2016-17 season.

(Image credits: Man City/Instagram)