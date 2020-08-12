ATN Vs PSG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Champions League Quarterfinal Live

Atalanta will are in for a stern test as they face PSG in the quarter-finals of Champions League at Estadio da Luz stadium in Portugal. Atalanta vs PSG will mark the first game of the one-off quarter-finals in Lisbon with two-legged ties scrapped for the rest of the tournament. Atalanta dominated Valencia in the Round of 16 to book a QF spot, winning 8-4 on aggregate after scoring 4 goals in each of the two legs. PSG binned Dortmund after a close 3-2 win on aggregate in the quarter-finals.

ATN vs PSG Dream11 prediction and preview

Atalanta and PSG will be facing each other for the first time in their history. PSG have never won a game against an Italian side in the Champions League (Draws 4, Losses 2) and have failed to keep a single clean sheet in 6 games. PSG have managed to reach the quarter-finals of Champions League for the first time since the 2015-16 campaign. PSG's flagbearer Kylian Mbappe is a major doubt for the game against Atalanta after picking up an ankle injury. Marco Verratti is also set to miss this encouter.

The ATN vs PSG matchup will commence on Wednesday, August 12 (Thursday, August 13 at 12:30 AM IST). Fans can play the ATN vs PSG Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our ATN vs PSG Dream11 prediction, ATN vs PSG Dream11 top picks and ATN vs PSG Dream11 team.

ATN vs PSG Dream11 prediction: ATN vs PSG Dream11 team

ATN vs PSG live: ATN vs PSG top picks

Neymar (Captain) Icardi (Vice-captain) Zapata Malinovskiy

ATN vs PSG live: Probable ATN vs PSG playing 11

Atalanta : Sportiello; Toloi, Caldara, Djimsiti; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Gomez, Malinovskiy; Zapata

: Sportiello; Toloi, Caldara, Djimsiti; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Gomez, Malinovskiy; Zapata PSG: Navas; Kehrer, Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat; Gueye, Marquinhos, Herrera; Sarabia, Icardi, Neymar

ATN vs PSG live: ATN vs PSG Dream11 team news

ATN vs PSG Dream11 team: Atalanta team news

ATN vs PSG Dream11 team: PSG team news

ATN vs PSG Dream11 prediction

Our ATN vs PSG Dream11 prediction is that PSG will win this game.

Note: The ATN vs PSG Dream11 prediction and ATN vs PSG Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ATN vs PSG Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

