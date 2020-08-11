Valencia Confirm 2 Positive Cases Of Coronavirus As Players, Staff Return From Holiday

Valencia released a statement on Tuesday, August 11 confirming two positive coronavirus cases at the club. However, the statement has not revealed the identities of the people found positive. Valencia carried out coronavirus tests on their first team which includes coaching staff and direct collaborators. Valencia have taken all preventive measures to halt the spread of the virus at the club. The positive patients have been advised to isolate in their homes while in adherence to protocols.

Also Read | Juve's Blaise Matuidi Agrees To Join David Beckham's Inter Miami In The MLS: Reports

COVID-19 Spain: Valencia coronavirus confirmation

"The PCR and blood serum tests carried out this Monday for the first team, coaching staff and direct collaborators have detected two positive cases of COVID-19. Those who have tested positive will remain isolated in their homes, in accordance with LaLiga and VCF protocols. The health authorities have been informed immediately of their status. From the first moment of this health crisis, Valencia CF have given special importance to measures to halt the expansion of the pandemic, and will maintain a strict protocol to which all members of the club are completely committed."

Also Read | Real Madrid To Offer Toni Kroos Or Isco In Part Exchange Deal To Bring In Paulo Dybala

LaLiga news: Teams carrying out regular check-ups before 2020-21 season

Valencia carried out the tests as a procedure before the LaLiga 2020-21 season starts in September. All LaLiga teams have been mandatorily advised to conduct frequent coronavirus check-ups before the season begins. Valencia finished 9th in LaLiga last season, having won just 14 games in the entire campaign.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Named Juventus MVP Of The Year, Dybala Snubbed

⚽ Back to Ciudad Deportiva



➡️ Medical tests and COVID-19 protocol at start of preseason



➕https://t.co/D2wMUjHhcU pic.twitter.com/KpF2WOeoVa — Valencia CF 🦇🍊🌊 (@valenciacf_en) August 10, 2020

Also Read | Transfer News LIVE: Ronaldo's Agent In Contact With PSG With Star Unhappy After UCL Exit

LaLiga news: Two Atletico Madrid players test positive for coronavirus

Earlier this week, Atletico Madrid confirmed that Angel Correa and Sime Vrsaljko have both tested positive for coronavirus. Atletico Madrid stated that all other members of the team have tested negative and are safe to travel to Portugal to resume their Champions League campaign. Atletico Madrid will face RB Leipzig in the quarter-finals of the Champions League on August 14 at 12:30 AM IST.

PCR tests for remaining first team players, coaches come back negative.

➡ https://t.co/dbdmCbEHl0 — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) August 10, 2020

(Image Credits: Valencia/Instagram)