Man City's Kevin De Bruyne Tells Wife He Will Extend His Career Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has encouraged Manchester City's midfielder Kevin De Bruyne to prolong his footballing career. Man City's Kevin De Bruyne has not played a match since March 1, 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc across Europe. Almost all the leagues in the world have been suspended and players have been advised to stay indoors with their family. Man City's Kevin De Bruyne is spending quarantine with his family and the lockdown has seemingly made the Belgian realise the importance of football in his life. Kevin De Bruyne has informed his wife that he is going to add two more years to his career following the coronavirus outbreak.

Man City's Kevin De Bruyne announces decision to prolong career

"I told my wife I'm going to play a little longer," said Kevin De Bruyne. "After this lockdown, I cannot stay at home. I told her I'm going to take two years more. It's time to play football again. I miss it and it's difficult. But we are not important, football is not important. People love football, but you need to stay safe."

"I've been at home now for two weeks," De Bruyne stated. "At the beginning, my family and my kids were a little bit sick so that was a little bit worrying but they are alright now. "It took eight or nine days, we don't know, but now they are better luckily as you never know what is going to happen."

Coronavirus Pandemic: Man City star misses football

De Bruyne stats 2019/2020

Match played: 40 Goals: 9 Assists: 18

