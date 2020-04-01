The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Man City's Kevin De Bruyne Tells Wife He Will Extend His Career Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Football News

"After this lockdown, I cannot stay at home. I told her I'm going to take two years more. It's time to play football again." said Man City's De Bruyne.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Man City

The coronavirus pandemic has encouraged Manchester City's midfielder Kevin De Bruyne to prolong his footballing career. Man City's Kevin De Bruyne has not played a match since March 1, 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc across Europe. Almost all the leagues in the world have been suspended and players have been advised to stay indoors with their family. Man City's Kevin De Bruyne is spending quarantine with his family and the lockdown has seemingly made the Belgian realise the importance of football in his life. Kevin De Bruyne has informed his wife that he is going to add two more years to his career following the coronavirus outbreak.

Also Read | Mesut Ozil Shares Picture Of Daughter Born Less Than Year After Troubling Knife Attack

Man City's Kevin De Bruyne announces decision to prolong career

"I told my wife I'm going to play a little longer," said Kevin De Bruyne. "After this lockdown, I cannot stay at home. I told her I'm going to take two years more. It's time to play football again. I miss it and it's difficult. But we are not important, football is not important. People love football, but you need to stay safe."

"I've been at home now for two weeks," De Bruyne stated. "At the beginning, my family and my kids were a little bit sick so that was a little bit worrying but they are alright now. "It took eight or nine days, we don't know, but now they are better luckily as you never know what is going to happen."

Also Read | Coronavirus Pandemic: UEFA Defends Decision To Stage Atalanta Vs Valencia Amidst Crisis

Coronavirus Pandemic: Man City star misses football

Also Read | Coronavirus Lockdown: Kevin-Prince Boateng Recreates Champions League Football At Home

De Bruyne stats 2019/2020 

  1. Match played: 40

  2. Goals: 9

  3. Assists: 18

Also Read | Coronavirus In UK: Newcastle Becomes First PL Club To Lay Off Staff Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
COVID-19
FIRST COVID-19 CASE IN DHARAVI
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
MP CM SHIVRAJ CHOUHAN ON ATTENDEES
Arvind
ARVIND KEJRIWAL ANNOUNCES EX GRATIA
Delhi police
DELHI POLICE WARN AGAINST FAKE NEWS
Mumbai
NIZAMUDDIN CONGREGATION ATTENDEES
Wimbledon
WIMBLEDON 2020 CANCELLED