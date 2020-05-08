Lionel Messi Leads His Barcelona Teammates Back In First Training Session After Lockdown

Following the all-clear with the coronavirus medical tests, Barcelona conducted their first training session since the outbreak of the deadly plague on Friday, May 8. The Barcelona training pictures of Lionel Messi and co at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper were a sight for sore eyes for LaLiga fans following the coronavirus Spain crisis. Fans on social media were delighted to see Lionel Messi on the pitch with a football after nearly two months amplifying the possibilities of a LaLiga return.

ALSO READ: Ousmane Dembele Won't Be Tested By Barcelona, Frenchman's Future Up In Air Amid COVID-19

LaLiga return nears as Lionel Messi and Barcelona begin training

Although the LaLiga return might still be a while away, Barcelona fans were thrilled to see Lionel Messi on a football pitch. Apart from six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann were also spotted at the ground for some basic training drills. The LaLiga return will only be possible if players remain safe and avoid any unnecessary contact and Barcelona first-team players trained at different times throughout the morning. A similar routine is expected to be followed on Saturday.

📍 Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper

🙌 We missed you guys! pic.twitter.com/Yy432NbXj2 — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) May 8, 2020

Along with manager Quique Setien, Barcelona stars Clement Lenglet and Arturo Vidal were spotted arriving at the training camp wearing protective masks and gloves. Leganes boss Javier Aguirre revealed to Marca on Thursday that the LaLiga return date is possibly set for June 20 after a five-week training period for clubs to get their players back to full fitness. Lionel Messi looked lively as ever, possibly eager to finish the season with an astonishing 11th LaLiga title to his name.

📍 Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper

💪 Back to work! pic.twitter.com/P9kVSzhEFr — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) May 8, 2020

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi Not As Tough To Face As Adama Traore: Jan Vertonghen

Coronavirus Spain crisis: LaLiga return near

Each LaLiga team still has 11 top-flight games remaining the league chiefs are reportedly planning to conclude all remaining games by July 26. Barcelona are currently two points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid. Despite the possibility of a LaLiga return there still remains some concern over the resumption of football as Worldometer recorded 26,299 deaths in Spain so far with 65,410 active cases in the country.

ALSO READ: Mark Clattenburg Recalls Refereeing The Likes Of Ronaldo, Messi And Memorable Moments

ALSO READ: David Beckham Posts Video From Inter Miami Stadium As He Waits For MLS Action To Return