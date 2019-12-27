Wolves Vs Man City Live Streaming Details, Team News, Schedule And Match Preview

Wolves host Manchester City for their Matchday 19 clash in the Premier League 2019-20 season. Wolves are currently on the eighth spot of the points table with 6 wins in 18 games (Draws 9, Losses 3). Nuno Santos' Wolves have a total of 27 points to their name in the season so far. The Wanderers have won just twice in their last five games (Draws 2, Loss 1). The hosts have found the net 26 times this season and allowed 22 goals (GD 4). As for Manchester City, they are currently on the second spot of the Premier League points table with 12 wins in 18 games (Draws 2, Losses 4). The Blues have just managed to win thrice in their last five games and are trailing the table-toppers Liverpool by 14 points. Pep Guardiola's side has a total of 38 points in the Premier League so far with a goal difference of 30.

“When we talk about Champions, we want to be a part of this. We want to play against the best so we can be the best ourselves.”@rpatricio1_ on the test of @ManCity.



🗣🗞https://t.co/Q5mx267wnt — Wolves (@Wolves) December 27, 2019

Also Read | Tottenham Vs Brighton Highlights: Dele Alli's Classy Finish Helps Spurs Complete Comeback

Wolves vs Man City live streaming details

Competition: Premier League 2019-20 Date and Time: Wednesday, December 27, 2019 (December 28, 1:15 AM IST) Venue: Molineux Stadium Where to Watch: Star Sports Network and Hotstar Premium

Also Read | Carlo Ancelotti Compares Moise Kean's Spell At Everton With That Of Platini's At Juventus

Wolves vs Man City Predicted XI Predicted lineups:

Wolverhampton Wanderers:

Rui Patricio, Leander Dendoncker, Conor Coady, Romain Saiss, Matt Doherty, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Jonny Otto, Adama Traore, Raul Jimenez, Diogo Jota.

Also Read | Premier League GOAT Who Retired This Decade; Ft. Beckham & Giggs

Manchester City:

Ederson, Kyle Walker, Nicolas Otamendi, Fernandinho, Benjamin Mendy, Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Sergio Aguero.

Also Read | Christmas: Kevin De Bruyne And Eric Bailly Hand Out Gifts To Underprivileged Kids