Gabriel Jesus Thinks Ageing Aguero Is Done And His Time At Man City Has Finally Come

Gabriel Jesus joined Manchester City in 2017 and since then, he has made 80 appearances for Pep Guardiola's side, most of the time as a substitute. Gabriel Jesus has been the second-choice striker for Manchester City as club legend Sergio Aguero is still leading from the front with his exceptional performances year-in and out. The 22-year-old Brazilian, however, now believes that his time has come at Manchester City and feels that he is ready to replace the ageing "Kun" Aguero in the attack. Gabriel Jesus, in a recent interview with The Sun, looked determined to be the first choice striker for Manchester City.

Also Read | Son Heung-min Has More Red Cards In 2019 Than Eric Cantona Did In Whole Man United Career

My time has come: Gabriel Jesus on replacing Sergio Aguero

Gabriel Jesus stated that in his debut season at Manchester City, he got a lot of playing time but it eventually stopped after that year as Sergio Aguero resumed regular duties. Jesus thinks that the club's highest scorer, Sergio Aguero, is a legend and a top guy. The Brazilian expressed his wish to play every game for City but in reality, it is not like that. Jesus stated that Manchester City have a lot of great quality players and it is difficult to replace any of them in the squad. Gabriel Jesus now assumes that Sergio Aguero's time at Manchester City is coming to an end which will see Jesus' growth at the club in the Premier League.

Also Read | Kevin De Bruyne Floors Brendan Rodgers With His 'unbelievable' Display Against Leicester

Great performance from the team, well done guys! 🤜🏽🤛🏽🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/3Y4nunPVth — Gabriel Jesus (@gabrieljesus33) December 11, 2019

Also Read | Jose Mourinho Takes A Cheeky Dig At Antonio Rudiger's Antics Which Led To Son's Red Card

According to Gabriel Jesus, he just wants to play football and get better in the Premier League. The striker also added that he knows that he will not always be the first choice player and that he has the utmost respect for Pep Guardiola and Sergio Aguero, whom he termed as the legend of the club. Jesus revealed that Aguero has helped him a lot and has always been a mentor to him. “When I am going to play he talks to me a lot about the game, about openings, about defenders and keepers. We have a very good relationship,” added Gabriel Jesus.

Also Read | Erling Haaland’s Father Trolls Manchester United On Social Media Over Transfer Talk