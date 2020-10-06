Man City Transfers: Guardiola Strengthens Defence With Ruben Dias And Nathan Ake

Manchester City have had a solid transfer window, as they seek to pip Liverpool to the Premier League title this time around. The club has strengthened across all areas of the pitch, with Pep Guardiola adding to his already star-studded squad. While the club wasn’t able to complete a sensational swoop for Lionel Messi, fans will be hoping that the Man City transfers this summer will help the Cityzens perform better than they did last season.

Completed Man City transfers summary

Pep Guardiola’s side have brought in two centre-backs as they continue their search for the best partner for Aymeric Laporte in the heart of defence. The 25-year-old Nathan Ake came in from Bournemouth in a £41 million deal, as he signed a five-year deal. The club will be hoping that Nathan Ake can help shore up the side defensively, with the versatile defender capable of playing at centre-back and left-back, as well as in central midfield.

The second big defensive signing made by the club was that of Ruben Dias. After failing in their pursuit of Kalidou Koulibaly, Ruben Dias was their next alternative. The Portuguese star arrived at the club in a £64 million deal, with the 23-year-old signing a six-year contract. Pep Guardiola will be hoping that the arrival of Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake will help him strengthen the side defensively, and challenge for honours this season.

When it comes to attackers, Manchester City completed their deal early, bringing in Ferran Torres from Valencia. The winger’s arrival was announced in early August, with the attacker costing the club £24.5 million. The Spaniard provides much needed attacking depth for Pep Guardiola, with his pace and work rate likely to make a mark in England this season.

Man City transfers that didn’t go through

While several Man City transfers were completed before deadline day, a host of names linked to the club didn’t make their way to the Etihad. The most high profile of them would be Kalidou Koulibaly and Lionel Messi. While Man City failed to agree a transfer fee for the Senegal defender, Lionel Messi opted to stay at Barcelona for another season. The club was also linked to Porto full-back Alex Telles, who ultimately ended up joining rivals Manchester United.

Manchester City are *not* going to sign also another centre-back after Rubén Dias [signed, confirmed, official]. Napoli and Sevilla have been told by #MCFC board that Koulibaly and Koundé deals are off. Giménez was not a serious option - Atléti always asked €120m. 🔵 #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 28, 2020

Another player who was linked with a move away from the club was young defender Eric Garcia, with the defender heavily linked with a return to Barcelona. However, the Eric Garcia to Barcelona transfer failed to materialize between the two clubs on deadline day, with media reports covering Man City transfers indicating that the club rejected a last-ditch £15.4 million bid for the defender. Some of the players who left the club include Nicolas Otamendi who joined Benfica, while defender Tosin Adarabioyo joined Premier League new boys Fulham on a permanent transfer.

Image Credits: Manchester City Instagram