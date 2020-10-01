Last Updated:

Man City Star Beats Liverpool Icon To Top 'Most Valuable Premier League Players' List

Transfermrkt compiled a list of the top 20 most valuable players in the Premier League, with a Man City star pipping a Liverpool player to the top spot.

man city

The Premier League is known for having some of the best players in world football. From strikers with great scoring records to towering defenders and midfield maestros, myriad great players are part of the league each year, with their performances ensuring that they are also some of the most sought after players in the transfer market. Transfermrkt has now compiled the list of the ‘Most Valuable Players in the Premier League’, with the list throwing up certain surprises.

Man City and Liverpool dominate most valuable players in the Premier League list

The list by Transfermrkt covers the top 20 most valuable players in the Premier League. Looking at the list’s results, it comes as little surprise that Liverpool and Manchester City dominate the charts, as the two clubs have been the best teams in the league over the past few seasons. However, several football fans would be surprised to know that it is a Manchester City player who has topped the most valuable players in the Premier League list and not one from the defending champions.

Man City attacker Raheem Sterling has taken the top spot, with the England winger adjudged as the most valuable player in the league. The 25-year-old attacker is valued at an eye-watering £115.2 million. Next up is Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane, who has pipped teammate Mohamed Salah to second place. The Senegal international is valued at £108.2 million. The third player rounding out the most valuable players in the Premier League podium is none other than Man City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, who is valued slightly less than Sadio Mane at £108 million.

Liverpool have a total of seven players in the most valuable players in the Premier League list, with Man City next best with four selections. Three of Tottenham’s players make the cut, while Chelsea also have three players mentioned. Surprisingly, no Arsenal players have made the list, with Manchester United rounding out the list with three players as well. After the list made its way online, several football fans got into the debate, discussing whether some of the players deserve their place in the list.

Complete most valuable players in the Premier League list revealed 

  1.  Raheem Sterling (Manchester City): £115.2m
  2.  Sadio Mane (Liverpool): £108.2m
  3.  Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City): £108m
  4.  Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur): £108m
  5.  Mohamed Salah (Liverpool): £108m
  6.  Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool): £99m
  7.  Kai Havertz (Chelsea): £72.9m
  8.  N'Golo Kante (Chelsea): £72m
  9.  Bernardo Silva (Manchester City): £72m
  10.  Paul Pogba (Manchester United): £72m
  11.  Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool): £72m
  12.  Marcus Rashford (Manchester United): £72m
  13.  Alisson (Liverpool): £64.8m
  14.  Roberto Firmino (Liverpool): £64.8m
  15.  Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United): £63m
  16.  Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur): £57.6
  17.  Andy Robertson (Liverpool): £57.6m
  18.  Rodri (Manchester City): £57.6m
  19.  Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur): £57.6m
  20.  Timo Werner (Chelsea): £57.6m

Image Credits: Liverpool Instagram, Manchester City Instagram, Manchester United Instagram

