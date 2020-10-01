Man City Star Beats Liverpool Icon To Top 'Most Valuable Premier League Players' List

The Premier League is known for having some of the best players in world football. From strikers with great scoring records to towering defenders and midfield maestros, myriad great players are part of the league each year, with their performances ensuring that they are also some of the most sought after players in the transfer market. Transfermrkt has now compiled the list of the ‘Most Valuable Players in the Premier League’, with the list throwing up certain surprises.

Man City and Liverpool dominate most valuable players in the Premier League list

The list by Transfermrkt covers the top 20 most valuable players in the Premier League. Looking at the list’s results, it comes as little surprise that Liverpool and Manchester City dominate the charts, as the two clubs have been the best teams in the league over the past few seasons. However, several football fans would be surprised to know that it is a Manchester City player who has topped the most valuable players in the Premier League list and not one from the defending champions.

Raheem Sterling has averaged 41 goals and assists a season in all competitions since the 2017/18 campaign began. He notched up 2 goals and 1 assist away at Burnley last night. Given the fact he's not an out-and-out striker, his record in front of goal is astoundingly good. pic.twitter.com/hW8Q4Bho2k — HLTCO (@HLTCO) October 1, 2020

Man City attacker Raheem Sterling has taken the top spot, with the England winger adjudged as the most valuable player in the league. The 25-year-old attacker is valued at an eye-watering £115.2 million. Next up is Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane, who has pipped teammate Mohamed Salah to second place. The Senegal international is valued at £108.2 million. The third player rounding out the most valuable players in the Premier League podium is none other than Man City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, who is valued slightly less than Sadio Mane at £108 million.

Liverpool have a total of seven players in the most valuable players in the Premier League list, with Man City next best with four selections. Three of Tottenham’s players make the cut, while Chelsea also have three players mentioned. Surprisingly, no Arsenal players have made the list, with Manchester United rounding out the list with three players as well. After the list made its way online, several football fans got into the debate, discussing whether some of the players deserve their place in the list.

Dele Alli 57m LOOOOOOOOOOOL — Mason (@rockyreddevil) October 1, 2020

VanDijk and Pogba have the same value..🤔🤔🤔 Wow .... — Steve Kingsworth (@KingsworthSteve) October 1, 2020

Complete most valuable players in the Premier League list revealed

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City): £115.2m Sadio Mane (Liverpool): £108.2m Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City): £108m Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur): £108m Mohamed Salah (Liverpool): £108m Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool): £99m Kai Havertz (Chelsea): £72.9m N'Golo Kante (Chelsea): £72m Bernardo Silva (Manchester City): £72m Paul Pogba (Manchester United): £72m Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool): £72m Marcus Rashford (Manchester United): £72m Alisson (Liverpool): £64.8m Roberto Firmino (Liverpool): £64.8m Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United): £63m Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur): £57.6 Andy Robertson (Liverpool): £57.6m Rodri (Manchester City): £57.6m Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur): £57.6m Timo Werner (Chelsea): £57.6m

Image Credits: Liverpool Instagram, Manchester City Instagram, Manchester United Instagram