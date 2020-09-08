Man City's Aymeric Laporte TROLLS Woman Trying To Flirt Post Testing Positive For COVID-19

Man City defender Aymeric Laporte might have tested positive for coronavirus but still hasn't lost his sense of humour during his quarantine. Laporte was quick to respond to a woman on Instagram who attempted to flirt with the Man City star soon after he tested positive for coronavirus. The French centre-back used his Instagram account to inform his followers that he was in good health and following the protocols in quarantine.

Man City star Aymeric Laporte savagely shuts down a girl on Instagram

On Monday, Man City star Aymeric Laporte took to social media to reveal that he tested positive for coronavirus but was still in good health. However, one woman, Laura Yong, attempted to flirt with the centre-back and asked if he was free to talk with her. Her question was then followed up with heart emojis. However, not more than eight minutes later, Aymeric Laporte savagely replied to her, declining her invitation and stating that he is in quarantine.

Laporte's response to the woman went viral and a number of fans responded with admiration over the centre-back's decision to remain in quarantine. One fan wrote, "Great response, good you didn't take the bait like Greenwood and Foden" while another stated, "Lol savage reply". Earlier this week, England duo of Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood was released from the Three Lions squad after breaching COVID-19 protocols.

Premier League fixtures: Man City COVID-19 cases

Along with Aymeric Laporte, Man City confirmed that Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez also tested positive for coronavirus. The two players are expected to self-isolate before returning to training. The Man City COVID-19 statement also revealed that Laporte and Mahrez were asymptomatic. Man City finished last season in 2nd place on the Premier League table and will be dealt a major blow if Laporte and Mahrez are to miss a few of their opening games.

Man City will begin their Premier League 2020-21 season with a trip to the Molineux to face Wolves on September 22, a week after the campaign begins. The Cityzens were set to face Aston Villa at the Etihad on Matchday 1 of the Premier League but have been given an extra break due to their involvement in the Champions League. Man City crashed out of the quarter-finals of the Champions League following a 3-1 defeat against Lyon.

Image Credits - Aymeric Laporte Instagram