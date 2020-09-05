Man United Hand Mason Greenwood Iconic Shirt Number Ahead Of New Season

Manchester United have handed striker Mason Greenwood jersey number 11 ahead of the new Premier League season, which starts next weekend. Mason Greenwood and fellow academy graduate Brandon Williams have been offered new jersey numbers by Man United ahead of a challenging Premier League season.

Man United hand Mason Greenwood iconic shirt number ahead of 2020-21 season

The Premier League is all set to return on September 12, and clubs are stepping up preparations for a challenging season. In recent Man United news, young talent Mason Greenwood, who has a great breakthrough season with Man United has been allotted the iconic number 11 shirt number that was worn by club legend Ryan Giggs. Mason Greenwood was wearing number 26 last season when he broke into the first team and scored 19 goals. For his step up, Greenwood has been allotted a new shirt number, one that carries significant expectations.

Also Read | Abdelhak Nouri ‘cried Tears Of Joy’ When Van De Beek Picked No 34 Shirt At Man United

Say hello to your 𝐧𝐞𝐰 no.1️⃣1️⃣



Keep on making us proud, Mason 🔴#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 4, 2020

Post Ryan Giggs' retirement the number 11 shirt was handed over to Adnan Januzaj and then to Anthony Martial, both of whom were brought in with great promise. Now, Man United are putting their faith in Mason Greenwood to build on his stellar 2019-20 campaign. The Man United academy graduate had a terrific season which also earned him a call up to the Three Lions national squad for the ongoing UEFA Nations League.

In an interview with Manchester United's website, Mason Greenwood spoke about the last Premier League season and said that his ultimate goal is to win trophies with the club. "I can’t explain it really. It’s just amazing. You see me smile when I score. It’s out of this world. I want to make my mark at the club and score as many goals as I possibly can. I want to win trophies at United, every young boy coming up from the Academy does, so it would be amazing to get one of them soon.”

Also Read | Rashford, Fernandes And Other Man United Stars Welcome New Signing Van De Beek

The number 11 shirt at Manchester United was worn by Ryan Giggs for 24 years and has a lot of memories attached to it. Mason Greenwood's number change means Man United's likely front three of Martial, Rashford and Greenwood will wear the numbers 9, 10 and 11 respectively. Meanwhile, fellow academy graduate and emerging defender Brandon Williams will wear No.33 this season, stepping up from No.53 he wore last season in the 37 appearances the player made across all competitions.

Also Read | Donny Van De Beek Picks Jersey No. 34 For Manchester United In Honour Of Abdelhak Nouri

Also Read | Jadon Sancho Transfer: Man United To Negotiate Agent Fees Before Submitting Official Bid

Image courtesy: Mason Greenwood, Man United Twitter