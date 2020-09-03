Manchester United have completed their first signing of the transfer window this season with the arrival of Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek. The news came in as a welcome relief for fans who were frustrated by a perceived lack of movement in the summer window. United fans shared their delight at the transfer development but weren't the only ones, with many Manchester United players taking to social media to welcome the 23-year-old Dutchman into the squad.

Rashford, Fernandes and other Man United stars welcome new signing Van De Beek

Even before the official announcement, fans expressed their excitement on a potential deal but that was not all. Man United forward Marcus Rashford and January signing Bruno Fernades also took to social media to like posts revolving around the news of Van de Beek's move and this was well spotted by eagle-eyed fans who were eagerly following the developments in the transfer. Journalist Fabrizio Romano took to Twitter to reveal that Marcus Rashford was liking all his tweets which provided updates on the Donny van de Beek transfer.

Rashford waits on Donny ⏳ pic.twitter.com/XCC5MQRFTT — utdreport (@utdreport) August 30, 2020

Post the completion of the deal, Van de Beek's Manchester United teammates were all pumped up and reacted to the official announcement.

Not just current players but former Manchester United striker Robin van Persie, one of the many great Dutch players to have taken the Premier League by storm, was happy for the youngster, and stated: “Donny will be brought in as a major purchase from Manchester United, but he will discover that those other 22 players have also been brought in as a ‘major purchase’. One had an even bigger transfer than the other, It means that he has to stand there right away and he has to mentally adjust to that. Because Manchester United is in every way a beast of a club."

Meanwhile, Ajax and their players put out farewell tweets and asked Manchester United to take care of one of their star players. Man United icon and current Ajax chief executive officer Edwin van der Sar penned an open letter, asking Man United to take care of the Dutchman while wishing him luck at his new club.

