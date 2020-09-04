Jadon Sancho Transfer: Man United To Negotiate Agent Fees Before Submitting Official Bid

The Jadon Sancho transfer to Manchester United is yet to conclude despite ongoing talks with Borussia Dortmund for the past several months. After a halt in the negotiations over the last few weeks, Man United have resumed preparations to finalise the fee for the winger's agent before approaching the Bundesliga giants with a new offer.

Sancho agent fees to be negotiated first

Man United manage Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still very keen on sealing the Jadon Sancho transfer this window. The England international will provide some much-needed depth up front in an attacking line that already boasts of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood. However, the talks broke down last month with Dortmund standing firm on their demand of £108 million for the Jadon Sancho transfer.

Dortmund chief Michael Zorc reportedly claimed that Man United had lost the opportunity to sign the winger after the deadline expired. However, SportsMail now reports that the Red Devils are keen on pursuing the Jadon Sancho transfer and will first deal with the salary and fees of his agent.

Sancho agent fees to be decided after Gary Neville's advice

Man United have already signed Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek this week. The Dutch international, despite interest from Barcelona, agreed to a £40 million move to Man United, signing a five-year contract. The Red Devils are also the favourites to seal the Jadon Sancho transfer. The latest Sancho agent fees negotiations have begun after club legend Gary Neville advised the club to strengthen five key areas.

While speaking to Sky Sports, Neville suggested that Man United need to sign a midfielder as well as a centre-back to compete for titles next season. Besides, the team also need a winger, a centre-forward as well as a left-back, considering Luke Shaw's injury woes, added Neville.

Will Man United seal the Jadon Sancho transfer?

While there was considerable interest in Sancho early in the transfer window, most clubs have backed out of the race to sign the electric young winger. As such, Man United are still the frontrunners for his signature. Reports in Germany and England both claimed last month that the two clubs were close to a deal, with Man United even agreeing personal terms with Sancho. However, unless the Red Devils cough up the majority of the fee up front, an impasse will still be in play.

Image courtesy: Borussia Dortmund Instagram