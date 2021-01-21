Man United Achieve Longest Ongoing unbeaten Run In PL After Victory Against Fulham

Manchester United climbed back to the top of the Premier League table following their 2-1 away win over Fulham on Wednesday night. The Red Devils fell behind after just five minutes but goals from Edinson Cavani and Paul Pogba ensured that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men continued their impressive run away from home. The victory also extended United’s overall unbeaten Premier League run to 13 games this season, which is the longest ongoing run in the competition as well as in the top five European leagues.

ALSO READ: In-form Pogba Keeping Man United In Front In EPL Title Race

Fulham vs Man United highlights: Red Devils climb back to summit with impressive win

Ademola Lookman gave Fulham the lead in the early stages with a well-taken goal but United didn't take long to respond. The visitors began to take hold of the proceedings and Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani finished from close range after Fulham keeper Alphonse Areola failed to collect the ball cleanly from Bruno Fernandes' cross.

After United ended the first half on the front foot, it was Fulham who started stronger after the break. Solskjaer's men were struggling to find a chance from close range against Fulham’s well-organised backline, and it took a moment of magic from Paul Pogba to put the visitors ahead on 65 minutes. The Frenchman's stunning left-footed shot from outside the box gave Areola no chance in the Fulham goal and United held on for the win.

ALSO READ: Zidane Caught SMIRKING As Real Madrid Suffer Humiliation Against Alcoyano In Copa Del Rey

The victory for United meant that they are now unbeaten in 13 straight Premier League games, which is the longest unbeaten run among all 20 teams in the English top division. The last time United suffered defeat in the league was at the start of November - a 1-0 loss to Arsenal at Old Trafford. Since then, United have drawn three and won 10 games to move to the top of the PL table at the halfway stage of the season.

Man Utd are unbeaten in 13 Premier League games, the longest ongoing run in the competition:



✅ 3-1

✅ 1-0

✅ 3-2

✅ 3-1

🤝 0-0

✅ 3-2

✅ 6-2

🤝 2-2

✅ 1-0

✅ 2-1

✅ 1-0

🤝 0-0

✅ 2-1



Relentless. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/4F2eGuaIEN — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) January 20, 2021

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo Leads Juventus To Supercoppa Italiana Win With HISTORIC 760th Goal

United are now unbeaten in their last 17 Premier League away games. In top-flight history they’ve only once done that before - also a run of 17 games between December 1998 and September 1999 when they won the treble. #MUFC — United Update (@UnitedsUpdate) January 20, 2021

Man United away record: Solskjaer's side set new away record in PL

United now also have a 17-match unbeaten away record in the Premier League – a feat they last achieved in the treble-winning 1998/99 season. That includes an incredible seven out of 10 away games this season in which United have come back from behind to win – more than any other club in Premier League history and with still only half of the season’s matches played. United will now face Liverpool in the FA Cup 4th round on Sunday before their PL games against Sheffield United and Arsenal at the end of the month.

ALSO READ: Ronaldo Helps Juventus Beat Napoli To Win Italian Super Cup

Image Credits - Paul Pogba Twitter