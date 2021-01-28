Man United Defender Axel Tuanzebe Deletes Twitter account Following Racial Abuse Online

Man United duo of Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial suffered racial abuse on social media following the Red Devils' shock 2-1 defeat against Sheffield United on Wednesday. The centre-back reportedly deleted his Twitter account following the vile abuse after deflecting Sheffield's winner into the net in the 74th minute. A series of racist comments and monkey emojis were aimed at Tuanzebe's Twitter and Instagram profile which reportedly led to the 23-year-old deleting his Twitter account.

Axel Tuanzebe Twitter account deleted; Man United star faces vile racism online

According to reports, Man United defender Axel Tuanzebe has been forced into deleting his Twitter after being racially abused online. The young defender was unexpectedly drafted into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting line-up after Eric Bailly suffered an injury on the eve of the game against Sheffield. It was Tuanzebe's first start in the Premier League this season but the young defender looked out of sorts as United slumped to their fourth defeat of the season.

We are #UnitedAgainstRacism.



Then, now and always. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 28, 2021

United had the chance to move back above Manchester City in the league standings but produced a disappointing display against the Blades, who had only won one game in the league prior to their visit to Old Trafford.

Tuanzebe, unfortunately, deflected in Oliver Burke's shot into the goal, got booked and was then substituted for Donny van de Beek in the 82nd minute. However, following United's defeat, the defender was targeted on his Instagram account through dozens of vile racist comments as well as several abhorrent monkey emojis on an old photo that he had posted a fortnight ago, adding to yet another incident of racism in football. Just a few hours after the game, Tuanzebe deleted his Twitter account.

This is a disgrace 🤬

These ignorant idiots need to be exposed so everyone can see them for what they are! pic.twitter.com/jGZiAEnVHv — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) January 28, 2021

Former Man United defender Rio Ferdinand condemned the racist abuse on Twitter and wrote, "This is a disgrace. These ignorant idiots need to be exposed so everyone can see them for what they are!". United captain Harry Maguire also showed support for Tuanzebe. The official Man United Twitter account also posted a strong message against racism.

UNITED against racism. We will not tolerate it 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/lR8Qcnxq4N — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) January 28, 2021

Axel Tuanzebe's life story is an inspiration to millions. Kid arrived from Congo aged 4 and didn't speak English. Grafted at school and got excellent grades. Captained MUFC at every level.

Pity the rancid, faceless, racists who abuse him and the platforms which propagate it. — Andy Mitten (@AndyMitten) January 28, 2021

French forward Anthony Martial was also the victim of racial abuse on social media following his poor display against Sheffield. The defeat for United was their first in 13 league games, with their previous loss coming against Arsenal in October.

Image Credits - AP