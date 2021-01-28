New Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel Vows To Create A Team Nobody Would Want To Play Against

Chelsea's new boss Thomas Tuchel took his place along the touchline for his first match in charge of Chelsea last night. The German oversaw The London outfit's goalless draw against Wolves in the Premier League on Tuesday. The Blues recorded a massive number of passes and possession but could not find the back of the net as Nuno Espirito Santo’s team remained extremely resolute to split the points in the game.

Thomas Tuchel spoke with the media after the draw and shared how he can provide the team with an off-field personality that will help Chelsea to become long-term winners. He went on to mention how he will convert Chelsea into a team that nobody will want to take on.

During his post-match interview, Tuchel said that he does not see too many weaknesses in the Chelsea team and will rather focus on the strengths. The 47-year old added how Chelsea are an amazing mix filled with experienced players, big personalities, and young, hungry talent. He added how he is used to creating the special energy and atmosphere that is needed to create the possibility to win every three days in the Premier League and shared how he believes that Chelsea can do that on a daily basis.

Speaking about his first-ever training session with the Chelsea squad, Tuchel mentioned how he found the late training session to be very open and helpful. Determined to build a great team, the former PSG boss reassured fans by saying that he will build a team that nobody wants to play against, and building that team as quickly as possible is his biggest challenge.

Tuchel contract situation with Chelsea

Tuchel signed as the new Chelsea manager on Tuesday earlier this week after the club confirmed that they have parted ways with club legend and former manager Frank Lampard on Monday. The former Borussia Dortmund and PSG manager received an initial 18-month contract along with an option that will allow Chelsea to extend the deal for one more year.

Chelsea fixtures: How will Tuchel approach the Premier League points table?

After playing out a frustrating goalless draw against Wolves, Chelsea are currently slotted 8th in the league. The Blues of London have managed to register only 30 points in the Premier League so far. The Londoners managed to create a few half-chances in their previous outing especially in the first half but could not covert them as the match ended in a draw. Despite dominating possession, the blues lacked the decisive edge to move past their opponents, and these were the same problems that led to Lampard’s sacking. Now with Tuchel at the helm, it will be interesting to see how the German manager approaches the second half of the ongoing Premier League campaign.

