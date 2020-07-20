Man United Fans Want Dean Henderson To Replace Woeful David De Gea After Series Of Howlers

Man United fell to a disappointing 3-1 defeat against Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday. The defeat saw the end of the Red Devils' 19-game unbeaten run and it was largely owed to two David de Gea mistakes against the Blues. De Gea's error-strewn displays over the past 18 months have increased calls for on-loan keeper Dean Henderson to replace him next season.

De Gea mistakes cost Man United; Fans want Dean Henderson to become first-choice goalkeeper next season

Calls for Man United goalkeeper David de Gea to be replaced grew louder on Sunday when the 29-year-old gifted Chelsea a 3-1 win in the FA Cup semi-final. The Spaniard was at fault for Olivier Giroud's opener, before making a schoolboy error for Mason Mount's second. Fans were livid after yet another series of De Gea mistakes cost Man United dear and demanded he be replaced by No. 2 Sergio Romero or Dean Henderson, who is currently on loan with Sheffield United.

Henderson has been fine for the Blades this season and has kept 13 clean sheets in the Premier League. His passing and distribution have impressed many who have kept a close eye on his development at Bramall lane. Dean Henderson signed a new contract last summer, extending his stay at Old Trafford to June 2022. Man United No. 2 and Argentine international Sergio Romero has also showcased his reliability between the sticks and fans want him to be the man behind the defence for the rest of the season.

Breaks my heart seeing De Gea make these kind of mistakes on such a frequent basis, he had such a solid game on Thursday night and I had hoped that it would be a turning point for him but it may be time for Dean Henderson to be the number one next season. — Al Foran (@ImpressionistAL) July 19, 2020

@RoyalFM951 @Iam_Jyde DDG is d one killing manutd now. Same thing last season costing dem d champions league qualification against Chelsea. Now again. Dean Henderson needs to return pic.twitter.com/IULWIDgf89 — Amosa Hammed OLAlekan (@horlalakeon) July 20, 2020

Ole has to be ruthless now. Sell De Gea now whilst you can. He would still go for 40/50m but if he keeps having awful games his price will drop. Dean Henderson is coming — Pedro (@Utd_Pedro) July 20, 2020

Dean Henderson vs De Gea: David De Gea contract at Man United

Despite showing signs of a surprise slump in form, Man United offered David de Gea a new contract in the summer after the 29-year-old only had a year left on his previous deal. The De Gea contract extension meant the Spaniard now pockets a whopping £375,000 a week, making him the highest-paid goalkeeper in the world. The extension keeps him at Old Trafford until 2023, making him a difficult asset to sell.

De Gea's wages and his contract would demand a substantial fee for suitors to get him on board, but for the past 18 months, the Spaniard has looked a pale shadow of his heroic past. At 29, De Gea still has time to turn a corner and get back to his very best. However, the former Atletico Madrid man has to do it quickly with Man United having Dean Henderson and Sergio Romero waiting in the wings.

