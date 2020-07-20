David De Gea Errors Prove He Was 'lucky' To Land Huge Man United Deal: Jose Mourinho

Frank Lampard's Chelsea capitalised on individual errors against Manchester United with a dominating 3-1 win over the Red Devils in FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley. David de Gea's abysmal error cost Manchester United their second goal on the stroke of half-time and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side failed to mount a resurgence. Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes that David de Gea got lucky after being offered such a humongous contract at the start of the season following his poor form over the last couple of years. Mason Mount's shot pierced past the 29-year-old Spaniard which became the talking point of the game. David de Gea has been inconsistent throughout the season and many have claimed that his days at Old Trafford are numbered.

Jose Mourinho feels De Gea contract was a mistake

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho stated that David de Gea is still a top keeper but he got "lucky" when he was handed a four-year deal by Manchester United. Jose Mourinho, in his interview with Sky Sports, stated: "De Gea? I think the moment when he signed his huge contract, is the moment I don't think United needs to pay as much as that to have him." Jose Mourinho, who coached De Gea during his time at Old Trafford, believes the Spaniard had many bidders two years ago but no top team is interested in signing the keeper now.

Man United vs Chelsea: Chelsea pick up 3-1 against Red Devils

Man United vs Chelsea: Jose Mourinho on De Gea contract

"The Real Madrid door is closed, they don't need a goalkeeper after [Thibaut] Courtois. Barcelona is closed with young and fantastic [Marc-Andre] ter Stegen and Paris Saint-Germain is closed too as they signed Keylor Navas who is a very good goalkeeper," Jose Mourinho said in his interview this week. David de Gea's new contract sees him rake in £375,000 a week and Jose Mourinho believes the custodian is overpaid. "I don't see the pressure. Who is going to pay David these numbers? (De Gea) gets a phenomenal contract in a moment where he's a bit lucky to get it."

Dean Henderson, who is currently playing for Sheffield United on loan, is being seen as the man to take over from David de Gea. The 23-year-old Englishman has been spectacular for Sheffield United this season. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer backed David de Gea after the game and said he still has the utmost faith in De Gea and he's backing the Spaniard to regain his form for the rest of the season. Manchester United will face West Ham United in their next Premier League clash.

Man United vs Chelsea: FA Cup highlights

(Image Source: Tottenham, De Gea/Instagram)