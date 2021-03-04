Man United Have Won Only Three league Games From Last 10 Since Topping PL Table In January

Manchester United were held to a third successive 0-0 draw in all competitions after they failed to break down Crystal Palace in a drab Premier League clash played at Selhurst Park on Wednesday. The Red Devils extended their unbeaten away record to 21 Premier League matches but the result left United second on the table, 14 points behind runaway leaders Manchester City. The 20-time English champions have now managed just three wins from their last 10 league games since they were at the summit of the Premier League table at the start of January.

Crystal Palace vs Man United: Red Devils held to yet another draw

Following goalless draws at Chelsea on Sunday and against Real Sociedad, which completed a 4-0 aggregate win over the Spanish side in the Europa League last Thursday, a weary-looking United lacked edge again in their PL fixture against Crystal Palace. The visitors had a great chance to take the lead early in the game but Edinson Cavani skied a close-range shot over the bar in the 14th minute.

Nemanja Matic and Marcus Rashford also went close for United in the first half before a superb Joel Ward clearance denied Cavani a tap-in from three metres in the 44th minute. United struggled to create much in the second half and eventually had to settle for a point. It was the fourth time in five league matches that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side claimed just a single point and it left United 14 points behind runaway leaders Man City.

Meanwhile, Palace, who managed only six shots in their past two matches, still picked up four points towards their bid to survive for another season despite the absence of talisman Wilfried Zaha. The Eagles are now 11 points clear of the relegation zone and 13th in the Premier League standings.

Man United win-loss record since topping PL table in January

Man United were at the top of the PL table on January 12 but the lack of victories in their last 10 league games, have seen Man City take enormous strides towards winning their third title in a space of four years. United were held to a 0-0 draw against Liverpool at Anfield on January 17 before recording a 2-1 win over Fulham. United then suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against relegation strugglers Sheffield United at home before being held to a goalless draw against Arsenal at the end of the month.

#mufc's Premier League results since going top of the league on January 12 #mulive [sky] pic.twitter.com/d5SVoc2tz8 — utdreport (@utdreport) March 3, 2021

United then recorded a crushing 9-0 win over Southampton but were then held to draws against Everton and West Brom. A 3-1 win over Newcastle was then followed by goalless draws against Chelsea and Crystal Palace. Three wins, six draws and one defeat have still kept United in second place, but their title challenge, if it can be called one, seems to have come to an end.

Image Credits - AP