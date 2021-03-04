USMNT’s Christian Pulisic ‘Likes’ Seth Jahn’s Instagram Post Against Antifa; Fans React

While AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been critical in his assessment of NBA star LeBron James' activism, USMNT star Christian Pulisic has remained rather silent over the political divide in his nation. However, the Chelsea winger might have now found himself at the centre of an online row following his recent social media activity, with critics interpreting the discovery as proof of the 22-year-old's political views. Pulisic's recent Instagram activity recently showed that he 'liked' a controversial anti-Antifa post by Seth Jahn, where the retired footballer was spotted in a room full of guns.

Why was Seth Jahn removed from US Soccer Athletes' delegation?

Over the weekend, the US Soccer Athletes’ Council voted to remove 2015 Paralympian Seth Jahn from the delegation after he made a racist speech at the general meetings. However, the 38-year-old has been vocal about his thoughts over Antifa and has often slammed the political movement on social media. In June 2020, in an Instagram post, Jahn insisted he would not bow to the "mob mentality of intimidation" by "social media warriors" following the decision by the federation, and called the room with weapons on display his "new arts and crafts room".

In the post, he also advocated for the shooting of members of the anti-fascist movement and mocked the group.

Chrisitan Pulisic Instagram activity questioned as Chelsea star 'likes' Seth Jahn anti-Antifa IG post

While Jahn was removed from the US Athletes' Council last week, Christian Pulisic appeared to like his anti-Antifa post that was published nearly nine months ago. Fans were quick to take a screengrab of the Chelsea star's activity on Instagram.

Pulisic liking an Instagram post calling for the shooting of 'Antifa' members..



😬😬😬 pic.twitter.com/vtD9D6D9tK — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) March 1, 2021

On June 3, 2020, in response to the murder of George Floyd, USMNT star and Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie posted an Instagram video calling for an end to police brutality. While Pulisic did participate in that video to say, “Enough is enough", he “liked” Jahn's post nearly three weeks later.

The discovery of Pulisic's apparent support for Jahn's post received a mixed reception on social media, with some suggesting that bosses at Chelsea and the US national team could be concerned by the development. One wrote, "This IG activity from Pulisic might have cost Pulisic his entire career", while another added, "This needs to be addressed at Chelsea and the USMNT. Pulisic is considered a hero for many youngsters, hope he doesn't let them down."

Pulisic has made 16 appearances in the league for Chelsea this season, registering one goal and one assist. The Blues are currently in fifth place on the Premier League table and face Liverpool at Anfield later on Thursday.

